Dienstag, 12.09.2023

WKN: A2DLN8 | ISIN: GB00BYX7JT74 | Ticker-Symbol: DG2
Tradegate
12.09.23
12:21 Uhr
1,008 Euro
-0,020
-1,95 %
ACCESSWIRE
12.09.2023 | 13:02
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Diversified Energy Company PLC: Diversified Announces Upcoming Investor Engagement

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or the "Company") announced plans for members of its management team to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences and meetings:

  • Pickering Energy Partners TE&M FEST, September 21 & 22, 2023, Austin, TX
    Rusty Hutson (CEO) and Douglas Kris (SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications)
    • Paul Espenan (SVP, EH&S) will participate in a Methane Mitigation panel discussion
  • Stifel Group Lunch and Investor Meetings, September 27, 2023, Dallas, TX
    Rusty Hutson (CEO) and Douglas Kris (SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications)

For further information please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC

+1 973 856 2757

Doug Kris

dkris@dgoc.com

www.div.energy

FTI Consulting

DEC@fticonsulting.com

US & UK Financial Public Relations

About Diversified Energy Company PLC
Diversified Energy Company PLC is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing, transportation and retirement of primarily natural gas related to its US onshore upstream and midstream assets.

SOURCE: Diversified Energy Company PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/783059/diversified-announces-upcoming-investor-engagement

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
