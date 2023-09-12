Diversified Energy Company PLC: Diversified Announces Upcoming Investor Engagement

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or the "Company") announced plans for members of its management team to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences and meetings:
- Pickering Energy Partners TE&M FEST, September 21 & 22, 2023, Austin, TX
Rusty Hutson (CEO) and Douglas Kris (SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications)
- Paul Espenan (SVP, EH&S) will participate in a Methane Mitigation panel discussion
- Stifel Group Lunch and Investor Meetings, September 27, 2023, Dallas, TX
Rusty Hutson (CEO) and Douglas Kris (SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications)
About Diversified Energy Company PLC
Diversified Energy Company PLC is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing, transportation and retirement of primarily natural gas related to its US onshore upstream and midstream assets.
