Predictmedix AI Inc.: Predictmedix AI Showcased in Toronto Star Newspaper; Accelerates Oxygen Saturation Parameter to Accommodate Widespread Respiratory Health Issues

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)(FRA:3QP) (the "Company" or "Predictmedix") is proud to announce its recent feature in the prestigious Toronto Star newspaper, accompanied by a compelling interview with the company's COO, Dr. Rahul Kushwah. This exciting development marks a significant milestone in Predictmedix's journey, enhancing the company's visibility and attracting both business opportunities and investor attention.

https://www.thestar.com/business/this-ai-scanner-promises-to-speed-up-assessment-times-in-hospitals-and-keep-cannabis-off/article_fe3545f4-1c00-508a-8658-c120720d237a.html

The spotlight on Predictmedix AI in the Toronto Star underscores the company's commitment to cutting-edge technology and innovation in the healthcare sector. With the rapid advancements in AI and healthcare, Predictmedix continues to set industry standards by introducing ground-breaking solutions that has the potential to revolutionize patient care at scale.

Predictmedix AI has successfully accelerated development and deployment of AI algorithms capable of contactlessly identifying Oxygen saturation levels (SPO2). The measurement of oxygen saturation plays a crucial role in the management of patients with various health conditions, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, pneumonia, lung cancer, anemia, heart failure, heart attack, and other cardiopulmonary disorders.

What sets the Safe Entry system apart is its exceptional accuracy, with a 97 percent success rate demonstrated in live testing. This innovation was initially developed at the request of government officials in India, where respiratory health issues are a growing concern.

"The recognition in the Toronto Star and the opportunity to discuss our vision and innovations is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Predictmedix team," commented Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO of Predictmedix AI. "We believe that technology has the power to transform healthcare, and Safe Entry, with its ground-breaking AI algorithms for contactless SPO2 measurement, is a prime example of how we're making a tangible impact on patient care. Our technology can revolutionize the entire respiratory medicine division in India and provide valuable insights for healthcare professionals and policymakers."

Predictmedix AI's dedication to advancing healthcare through AI-driven solutions has garnered widespread attention, and the company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in healthcare technology.

About Predictmedix AI Inc.

Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) (FRA:3QP) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including infectious diseases such as COVID-19, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedi AI's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

