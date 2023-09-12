Nutriband Inc. Receives Five Nominations in the Pharma Industry Awards 2023

Nominations recognize innovative development of AVERSA abuse-deterrent transdermal technology

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Nutriband Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW), a developer of transdermal pharmaceutical products, today announced that it has been shortlisted for 5 awards at the Pharma Industry Awards 2023 .

The Pharma Industry Awards is a long-standing award program for recognizing and celebrating the most original and innovative individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence in Ireland's pharma industry.

Nutriband has been shortlisted in the following categories:

Small / Medium Pharma Company of the Year

Pharma Project of the Year - AVERSA

Innovation of the Year - AVERSA

Research and Development Achievement Award

Product Impact Award - AVERSA

"This inclusion on the Pharma Industry Awards shortlist is a wonderful recognition of the dedicated work of our Scientific team. Each month we continue to make strong progress in the development of our AVERSA technology with a goal to drastically improve the safety profile of easily abused transdermal drugs' stated Gareth Sheridan, Nutriband CEO. "We are honored to be nominated alongside some of the most recognizable pharmaceutical companies in Ireland and around the world and look forward to joining our peers at the awards ceremony.""

The awards ceremony will be held on October 26th, 2023, at the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs, Cork, Ireland. Companies shortlisted and in attendance include AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA abuse deterrence technology. AVERSA technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

The Company's website is www.nutriband.com . Any material contained in or derived from the Company's websites or any other website is not part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words 'believes," "anticipates," "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those including the Company's ability to develop its proposed abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system and other proposed products, its ability to obtain patent protection for its abuse technology, its ability to obtain the necessary financing to develop products and conduct the necessary clinical testing, its ability to obtain Federal Food and Drug Administration approval to market any product it may develop in the United States and to obtain any other regulatory approval necessary to market any product in other countries, including countries in Europe, its ability to market any product it may develop, its ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast its growth; its ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Form S-1, Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2023 and Forms 10-Q, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

For more information, contact:

Patrick Ryan

CTO Nutriband Inc

paddyr@nutriband.com / support@nutriband.com

121 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL, 32407

+1 (407) 377-6695

SOURCE: Nutriband Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/783185/nutriband-inc-receives-five-nominations-in-the-pharma-industry-awards-2023