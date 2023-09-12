AlayaCare Announces Partnership and Technology Integration with Virtuose Technologies

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / AlayaCare, an industry-leading end-to-end platform for home-based care, today announced its partnership and integration with virtual assistant and connected health solution Virtuose Technologies. This partnership enables patients and family caregivers to better track their care plan and medication adherence at home. Virtuose Technologies becomes the latest member of AlayaSphere-AlayaCare's ecosystem of industry-leading partner integrations.

The AlayaCare and Virtuose Technologies partnership bridges the gap in the coordination of care and communication between care providers and patients/family caregivers. The goal of this integration is to leverage AI, connected devices, and voice technology to extend the circle of care and keep the patient and their families connected. The extension allows for a more complete picture of the health of the patient and better coordination between providers and patients through AlayaCare's suite of offerings. It also enhances AlayaCare's capabilities to enable hospital-at-home models with home care, virtual care, and connected devices.

"I'm excited to add Virtuose to the AlayaCare ecosystem as it will enhance the patient experience while providing better means of tracking and interacting for the care provider," explains Martin Ducharme, Vice President of Sales-Canada at AlayaCare. "The Virtuose platform is built on the latest technology and aligns with our vision to leverage data science and AI to handle the complexities of the home care sector. The AlayaCare platform continues to be the leading platform for home care organizations, and with Virtuose, we now take into account the patient's reality and own care plan adherence. It becomes a platform that truly integrates all aspects of the entire continuum of care."

"Virtuose is seeing fast growth due to the innovative aspect of our solution, and we are excited to partner with the leading technology provider of in-home care in Canada," says Steve Girard, President at Virtuose Technologies. "We believe that integrating our technologies results in a unique offering for the home care space, one we hope will shape the future of the sector."

For more information about the partnership visit: https://alayacare.com/integrations-alayasphere

About Virtuose Technologies

Faced with the aging of the population and the challenge of keeping the user at home in a safe environment, Virtuose has developed four modules to achieve this objective. The Virtuose Virtual Assistant module uses a voice assistant to communicate with the user in the form of structured clinical questionnaires coming from the Virtuose Dialogues module. The clinical dialogues, associated with good Quebec practices, were designed in collaboration with Mr. Philippe Voyer. The solution also integrates the various connected objects of the organization and produces alerts in a single console, taking into account the various clinical parameters of the user by algorithms (watch, scales, virtual pillbox, fall detector, etc.). ). Virtuose Console alerts staff promptly and allows them to act during hospitalization or an emergency room visit (artificial intelligence). Virtuose Proximité also makes it possible to include the caregiver in the user support process (business intelligence). www.virtuosetechnologies.com.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 with over 600 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com

