Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2023) - Copperhead Resources Inc. (CSE: CUH) ("Copperhead") is pleased to report that it has discovered three highly prospective intrusions on the Red Line project ("Red Line" or the "Project"), including 2 areas of K-feldspar porphyritic syenite similar to one of the key units found at the giant Galore Creek porphyry Cu-Au deposit.

"We're thrilled by the recent discoveries on the Red Line Project. These findings, marked by their unique characteristics, offer fascinating insights into the region's mineral potential," commented Damian Lopez, CEO of Copperhead.

HIGHLIGHTS

A previously undocumented K-feldspar porphyritic syenite pluton believed to be more than 300 m wide was discovered <1.5 km south of the Red Line claims and immediately staked and added to the Project (see the Company's September 8, 2023 press release). This large body of highly gossanous syenite closely resembles one of the key intrusions associated with the Galore Creek alkalic porphyry Cu-Au-Ag deposits.





Numerous K-feldspar syenite boulders were located on the Red Line 2 claim, derived from the upper part of a steep ridge of metasediments and lesser volcanics, many of which are pervasively altered to epidote. The association of strong epidote alteration with the syenite dikes may be indicative of a porphyry copper type system at depth here.





A second, previously unknown intrusion was located on the Red Line 2 and 3 claims, in this case a >700 m long body of pervasively altered hornblende granodiorite.





The discovery of these 2 highly prospective intrusions, and numerous syenite dikes associated with widespread epidote alteration, has significantly improved the odds of locating a porphyry Cu-Au-Ag type occurrence on the Red Line claims.

2023 EXPLORATION PROGRAM

Porphyritic Syenite Pluton: During Copperhead's 2023 exploration program, a very gossanous, potassium feldspar-porphyritic syenite intrusion (field name), thought to be at least 300 m wide, was noted on open ground south of the Red Line claims. The syenite intrusion has numerous large patches of pyritic gossans throughout, potentially indicative of the pyrite shell around a porphyry Cu-Au system. After a brief examination, the area was immediately staked and added to the Red Line property (see the Company's September 8, 2023 press release).

The probable southern contact of the intrusion is marked by a major gossan that occurs in a rugged area not examined on the ground as yet. The other margins of the intrusion have yet to be defined but may be partially concealed under a small glacier and glacial till outwash plains. Mineralization in alkalic porphyry deposits such as Galore Creek is often best developed in the margins of the intrusions and the adjacent host rocks.





Photo 1: One of the many pyritic gossans throughout the newly discovered porphyritic syenite pluton.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9611/180226_dfd3d1d72493e93f_001full.jpg

There is no public record of any significant exploration work in the immediate area and this important syenite porphyry is not shown on any government geological map. It is possible that much of the intrusion was covered by the glacier during the government geological mapping programs. The syenite closely resembles a member of the Galore Creek intrusive suite associated with porphyry copper prospects elsewhere in this region (e.g. Enduro Metals Burgundy Ridge occurrence, the Galore Creek deposit, etc.). The intrusion on the new Red Line claim is by far the largest and most gossanous that the geologists are familiar with anywhere in the area outside of Galore Creek. A sample was collected and sent to the University of British Columbia geochronology centre to determine if it is indeed the same age as the Galore Creek suite.

Syenite Dike Swarm and Associated Epidote Alteration: A 1 km long ridge on the Red Line 4 claim is notable for the prominent and relatively pervasive epidote alteration, potentially part of the propylitic alteration zone around the periphery of a porphyry centre. Numerous coarse-grained K-feldspar porphyritic boulders occur along the lower slopes of this steep ridge, presumably derived from a dike swarm at higher elevations. Minor secondary copper mineralization was noted on fracture surfaces in some of the local sedimentary talus. The valley floors on either side of the ridge are occupied by small glaciers but the association of the epidote alteration, syenite dike swarm, and local copper mineralization warrants a detailed examination of the lower elevations for further indications of a porphyry system at depth beneath this ridge. A sample of the syenite has also been sent for age-dating at the University of British Columbia.





Photo 2: Secondary copper staining on volcaniclastic conglomerate boulders, Red Line 2 claim.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9611/180226_dfd3d1d72493e93f_002full.jpg

Hornblende Granodiorite Pluton: A previously unknown pluton of hornblende granodiorite (field name) was discovered on the Red Line 2 and 3 claims during the July program. The pluton has been mapped out for over 700 m in length so far and is at least 150 m wide. It is notable for the pervasive green alteration and the disseminated pyrite found throughout most of the unit. Lithogeochemical analyses and thin section studies are planned to determine if the alteration is part of a porphyry-type system and if this pluton is part of the Galore Creek suite.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P. Geo., VP-Exploration for Romios Gold Resources Inc. and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Copperhead Resources Inc.

Copperhead Resources Inc. is a mineral resource company engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral resource properties. The Company's principal objective is to locate and develop precious metals, focusing initially on the exploration and development of the Red Line Project, the Company's sole mineral exploration project located in British Columbia, Canada. The Company has acquired the option to acquire a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in and to the Red Line Project pursuant to an option agreement with Romios Gold Resources Inc. From time to time the Company may also evaluate and acquire other mineral properties of merit, containing a variety of metals and minerals and located in a variety of geographical jurisdictions.

For further information about Copperhead, please contact:

Damian Lopez

President & CEO

Copperhead Resources Inc.

Email: damian@resurgentcapital.ca

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the Red Line Project. These statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Red Line Project and the Company's exploration plans and the potential mineralization on the Red Line claims that are believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Red Line Project; the exploration potential of the Red Line Project and the nature and style of mineralization at Red Line; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; volatility in precious metals prices; and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180226