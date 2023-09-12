Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion geht ungebremst weiter! Über 200% in 5 Monaten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
Xetra
12.09.23
12:58 Uhr
12,830 Euro
+0,180
+1,42 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,78012,83513:17
12,74512,84513:15
PR Newswire
12.09.2023 | 13:06
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Transform - The 28th Anniversary Celebration of "Transform" TIENS Group and the 2023 Global Carnival Summit Held

TIANJIN, China, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transform - The TIENS 28th Anniversary Celebration and 2023 Global Carnival Summit with the theme of 'Transform' were successfully held in September. More than 5000 offline distributors from around the world gathered here to participate in the grand event. During the conference, TIENS Group will conduct synchronous live streaming and relay to over 110 countries and regions around the world, achieving the sharing of globalization across borders, multiple languages, and diverse cultures. More than 20 million people participated online to jointly open the "Third Entrepreneurship and New Transformation" of TIENS Group!

Under the strategic guidance of "One Body, Multiple Wings", TIENS Group has deepened its global development through the strategy of "all staff marketing, all staff live streaming, and all staff investment". The summit will also welcome a large number of young and dynamic new faces, opening a new chapter for innovation and change, and jointly exploring new business opportunities and markets. Riding the wind of economic globalization, TIENS Group continuously contributes "TIENS wisdom" to the prosperity and development of various regions from a global and global perspective. It has created tens of millions of employment and entrepreneurial opportunities globally, making significant contributions to improving the quality of life and physical and mental health of billions of people. And injecting new impetus into the vigorous development of the big health industry.

Li Jinyuan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TIENS Group, presented the portrait of Laozi to political figures and celebrities

H.E. Ms. Marisol Espinoza, the Former First Deputy President of Peru, Director of the Peruvian Congress Office

H.E. Mr. Ivo Josipovic, the Former President of Croatia

H.E. Mr. Jiri Paroubek, the Former Prime Minister of Czech Republic

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2208179/Li_Jinyuan_Chairman_Board_Directors_Tianshi_Group_presented_portrait_Laozi.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2208180/H_E_Ms_Marisol_Espinoza_Former_First_Deputy_President_Peru.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2208181/H_E_Mr_Ivo_Josipovic_Former_President_Croatia.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2208182/H_E_Mr_Jiri_Paroubek_Former_Prime_Minister_Czech_Republic.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/transform---the-28th-anniversary-celebration-of-transform-tiens-group-and-the-2023-global-carnival-summit-held-301924477.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.