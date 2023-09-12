floLIVE Closes on $47M as Demand for its Unique Hyperlocal Global Network Surges

Co-led by Greenfield Partners and 83North, the new funding will further accelerate the company's growth in delivering unparalleled global connectivity solutions

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- floLIVE , creator of the world's first and largest hyperlocal global cellular network and a leading provider of global connectivity, network and Connectivity Management Platforms for IoT, announced today that it has raised $47M in a Series C round of funding. The round was co-led by Greenfield Partners and existing investor 83North, with Qualcomm Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital, Saban Ventures, and Hazelnut Partners participating in the round.

floLIVE will use the funds to increase its global footprint by partnering with additional MNOs, expand its unique multi-IMSI over eSIM technology, launch an integrated satellite connectivity offering and introduce new and innovative solutions to the market such as advanced location-based applications, network-based cybersecurity services, secure data routing and more.

The global connectivity market has dramatically changed over the last few years, with OEMs and global enterprises becoming more knowledgeable and more demanding in their global IoT connectivity needs. The need for a modern, highly available global connectivity solution that enables real-time visibility, customization of network behaviour, cybersecurity protection and regulatory compliance has become a mandatory requirement.

At the same time, Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) who relied on legacy, consumer-oriented platforms are now seeking modern, cloud-based solutions that will not only adhere to the requirements introduced by those global enterprises in a cost-effective way but will also turn their IoT business into a profitable one by generating new business opportunities and achieving better unit economics. Furthermore, they are looking for ways to move away from an over-reliance on roaming agreements, which do not suit all IoT use cases and may be challenged by the wide eSIM adoption.

floLIVE's unique hyperlocal global network spans across all continents and offers localized connectivity in a streamlined manner. This one-of-a-kind globally distributed and API-driven cellular data network serves as the underlying infrastructure for enterprises, OEMs, IoT Service Providers and MNOs - all who benefit from a modern carrier-grade, secure, robust platform that allows them to build a profitable IoT business while introducing new revenue sources and sophisticated value-added services.

floLIVE's solutions are based on a unique, advanced, cloud-native software architecture that reduces time to market, guarantees low TCO and provides an unprecedented degree of flexibility. These offerings facilitate high performance and prolonged battery life for LPWA and broadband use cases.

"We look for highly differentiated infrastructure technologies that can support a robust and modern technology stack on top of them", said Avery Schwartz, Partner at Greenfield Partners. "After tracking the company and space for some time, floLIVE's rapid growth adds to our conviction that the company has developed a unique solution that elegantly solves for the full matrix of pain points traditionally plaguing the IoT connectivity market. This solution lays the foundation for new and innovative services that will dramatically change the IoT space as we know it; we are delighted to join floLIVE's promising journey."

"The value of floLIVE's offering becomes increasingly clear when global enterprises are looking for a truly unified, sophisticated global connectivity solution and MNOs are searching for more robust and profitable technology partners," said Yoram Snir, Partner at 83North.

With floLIVE, clients enjoy full management, control and visibility of every network element while supporting all use cases - from one carrier-grade global platform.

"This is a really strong vote of confidence from our existing investors as well as new investor Greenfield Partners, reiterating the value of our solution, especially during a tough economic climate where technology investments have been decreasing substantially," said Nir Shalom, CEO, floLIVE. "We have already transformed the landscape of global IOT connectivity with our hyperlocal, global platform that addresses the needs of both OEMs and MNOs. We're excited to use this investment to increase our global footprint and deliver more value to our customers."

About floLIVE

floLIVE operates the first and largest hyperlocal global cellular data network, based on local POPs in dozens of locations worldwide. With the largest global connectivity library of its kind, we provide centrally managed, localized connectivity for any device, anywhere. Global means no limits on where you do business; local means low latency, high performance, and full compliance. Our network has been designed to comply with the emergence of privacy acts, data regulations and roaming restrictions. Best of all, we provide direct access to our network, that lets you control your connectivity as if you were the carrier. Monitor your devices, access real-time network events and usage, switch operators remotely, and troubleshoot failures ahead of time, so your devices never miss a beat. For more information, visit www.flolive.net .

About Greenfield Partners

Greenfield Partners is an investment firm focused on exceptional early growth stage technology businesses. With a dual presence in Tel Aviv and New York, the Greenfield team fuses deep local Israeli roots and an expansive global network to support entrepreneurs in their quest to build thriving technology companies. For more information, please visit http://greenfield-growth.com.

About 83North

83North is a global venture capital firm with over $2.2B under management. The fund invests across all stages, in exceptional entrepreneurs, whose focus is to build global category leading companies.

For more information visit www.83north.com and follow us on Twitter @83NorthVC.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2207021/flolive.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2202905/4265979/floLIVE_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flolive-closes-on-47m-as-demand-for-its-unique-hyperlocal-global-network-surges-301924456.html