Spearheading the Video Entertainment Industry in the Super Aggregator Era, Irdeto Unveils Cutting-Edge Security and Monetization Solutions at IBC 2023

Amsterdam, Sept. 12, 2023, the world leader in digital platform cybersecurity, today revealed its line-up of innovative solutions to be featured at IBC 2023 (stand 1.D51). With more than 50 years of experience Irdeto stands as a pivotal trusted partner for premium content providers, Pay TV operators, video broadcasters, and streaming services. Irdeto brings a unique blend of expertise and technology, empowering the video entertainment industry to attract, engage, and retain a broader subscriber base.

The featured demos encompass Irdeto's cutting-edge solutions in three key areas:

1. SUPER AGGREGATION: Revolutionizing the Future of Pay-TV

Irdeto Super Aggregator solutions offer a revolutionary certifiable process to fast-track the deployment of next-generation video platforms by leveraging reusable solutions. It reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO), speeds up the time to market (TTM), and removes ecosystem fragmentation while empowering operators to access premium content (e.g., movies, sports, and series), seamlessly integrate with premium apps, and deploy revenue generation functionalities to keep enriching their subscribers' experience.

Discover the future of pay-TV with Irdeto latest innovations in an exclusive demo. Attendees will experience:

State-of-the-art UX/UI for Irdeto Android TV and Irdeto RDK Video Accelerator

Irdeto App Watch advanced capabilities for app management, device management, and actionable insights.

Irdeto Certified Secure Experience, offering a deterministic path to reduce Total Cost of Ownership and Time to Market.

Seamless integration with ecosystem partners to unlock super aggregation capabilities and business models for Pay TV.

2. OTT MONETIZATION: Unlock new revenue streams and optimize subscriber engagement

Irdeto's OTT monetization solutions uniquely excel in ensuring reliable, scalable, and seamless streaming experiences. With robust support for all major DRM technologies, high availability, and advanced stream management, Irdeto optimizes revenue while enhancing customer satisfaction. Our point solutions, such as VOD2Live and Metadata Aggregation, enable operators to enhance the customer experience offered to customers. They can be launched quickly to market, offer a predictable cost, and most importantly, can be adapted to the operator's workflow. Irdeto's expertise in ad insertion further strengthens our position in delivering personalized video experiences.

Explore how Irdeto's new Irdeto Media Manager point solutions empower media companies to:

Attract more subscribers.

Increase Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) through innovative revenue streams.

Bring new life to content libraries by transforming VOD assets as live linear or FAST channels.

Reduce subscribers' search fatigue and toggling between services with a seamless unified search, discovery and recommendations.

Deliver next-gen content discovery experiences, even with metadata distributed across different systems.

3. ANTI-PIRACY: Maximize the ROI of anti-piracy programs

An end-to-end approach against piracy combines state-of-the-art security technology with expert piracy oversight, cyber investigations, intelligence analysis and targeted enforcement. Join Irdeto's live demo to witness our unwavering commitment to combating piracy, with a focus on thwarting the exploitation of vulnerabilities in software DRM. The demo will include:

A showcase of ActiveCloak for Media, a solution that halts content key extraction.

Real-time monitoring by Irdeto's expert analysts, promptly revoking pirated identities during live events.

Live watermark detection triggered by vigilant monitoring analysts after validating pirate feeds.

Don't miss this opportunity to witness the power of Irdeto's End-to-End Anti-Piracy solutions in action.

IBC 2023 promises to be a transformative event, and Irdeto is at the forefront, leading the way in digital platform security, content protection, and monetization. Join us at Stand 1.D51 to see why over 400 video entertainment customers trust Irdeto to secure and empower their businesses.

