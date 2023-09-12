

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) on Tuesday said it has agreed to purchase 250,000 metric tons of carbon removal over 10 years from 1PointFive, that develops Direct air capture (DAC) technologies to extract carbon from the atmosphere.



This makes the e commerce giant's first investment in DAC technology, another step towards its commitment to reach net-zero carbon emission by 2040.



Direct air capture (DAC) is a technology to extract CO2 directly from the atmosphere and stored in underground geological formations, or used to create products such as building materials, like concrete, bricks, and cement.



The Carbon captured from STRATOS, 1PointFive's first DAC plant, will be stored deep underground in saline aquifers, large geological rock formations in salt water.



Additionally, Amazon said its Climate Pledge Fund is making an investment in CarbonCapture Inc., a climate technology company.



'We are also pursuing changes such as reducing the weight of packaging per shipment for our customers,' said Kara Hurst, vice president of worldwide sustainability at Amazon.



