TOKYO, Sept 12, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has established a digital business company Theoria technologies Co., Ltd. ("Theoria technologies") which will accelerate the development of a dementia ecosystem. Theoria technologies is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eisai.With the aim of relieving the anxieties of people with dementia and their families and addressing social issues, Eisai is not only creating therapeutic drugs, but also working to build a dementia ecosystem through the development of digital solutions and collaboration with other industries. Theoria technologies will serve as the core of a highly transparent and neutral dementia platform, and the foundation for the development of an ecosystem to empower the people with dementia, regardless of the type or stage of the disease, to "live their fullest lives".Theoria technologies will accelerate decision-making and strengthen the hiring and training of digital talent under an organizational structure optimized for digital business, and will utilize clinical study data that Eisai has accumulated over many years as well as cohort study data, Personal Health Records (PHR), and other data to develop various prediction algorithms, create digital solutions and provide data. Theoria technologies will commence business activities in April 2024, with the aim of providing services for a risk prediction algorithm for early detection of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and dementia in FY2024. In addition, together with Eisai, Theoria technologies will develop and provide Sasaeru, an application that helps facilitate communication between people with dementia, doctors, and caregivers by recording Activities of Daily Living (ADL) of the people with dementia. Furthermore, Theoria technologies will promote the development of digital services by strengthening collaboration with other companies.Eisai is aiming to create social impact by realizing a Dementia Inclusive Society where people with dementia and the people in the daily living domain can live their lives how they would like, through the development of an ecosystem.For more information, visit www.eisai.com/news/2023/news202356.html.Media Inquiries:Public Relations Department,Eisai Co., Ltd.+81-(0)3-3817-5120Source: EisaiCopyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.