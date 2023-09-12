

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - The Mainland Norwegian economy expanded more-than-expected in July, figures from Statistics Norway showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product advanced 0.2 percent month-on-month in July after rising marginally by 0.1 percent in June. Meanwhile, economists had forecast a 0.1 percent decrease.



Likewise, overall GDP also rose 0.3 percent in July versus a 0.1 percent increase in the prior month.



Growth in administrative and support service activities, as well as selected manufacturing industries, contributed to an uptick in the gross domestic product for Mainland Norway, the agency said.



On the expenditure side, household consumption grew 1.0 percent, led by a rise in both goods and service consumption.



At the same time, gross fixed capital formation, or investments, fell markedly by 7.4 percent over the month. Exports showed a fall of 1.3 percent, and imports slid by 0.2 percent.



