Mantle Network & Cashtree Announce Strategic Partnership for Creating User-Centric Crypto Experiences

JAKARTA, INDONESIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Mantle Network, a layer-2 (L2) technology stack for scaling Ethereum, and Cashtree, Indonesia's leading web3 advertising platform, announced today a strategic alliance. Mantle Network and Cashtree promise not only to amplify cryptocurrency adoption in Indonesia but also to set global benchmarks.

This integration of Mantle's technological proficiency and Cashtree's extensive reach indicates an evolution in user-centric digital experiences.

Cashtree, known for its forward-thinking ethos, embarks on this journey with Mantle to deliver a top-tier crypto experience to its users. Cashtree's intent to employ Mantle Network's avant-garde solutions is a testament to its foresight.

Mantle Network's minimal transaction fees ensure that users are always at an advantage. This move promises both sustainability and increased user trust for Cashtree. With Mantle's technology, Cashtree users will experience unparalleled speed, adding significant value to their interactions. Cashtree's expansive user base represents a sea of potential adopters. This alliance offers Mantle a direct line to these users, allowing the platform to demonstrate its unique offerings.

This collaboration isn't merely transactional; it's transformational. By aligning with Cashtree, Mantle Network stands to accentuate its unparalleled technical capabilities and innovation-driven vision.

This alliance signifies the merger of technology with daily life. Cashtree's endeavors, backed by Mantle's technological brilliance, will make crypto transactions as common as checking one's emails.

Pascal Leblanc, CEO of Mantle Network, passionately notes, "This collaboration signifies a quantum leap, not just in technology but in making crypto an everyday reality."

Echoing this sentiment, William Purdy, CMO of Cashtree, says, "Our dedication has always been towards our users. This partnership amplifies our commitment by promising a seamless, futuristic crypto experience today."

This new chapter is just the beginning of a saga. The road ahead promises continuous innovation, reinvention, and dedication to enhancing user experience. As both entities grow together, they're setting the tone for a future where digital platforms prioritize user experience above all else.

About Mantle:

Mantle Network is an L2 technology stack for scaling Ethereum. Mantle Network strives to be compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine through a modular architecture and a rollup that is secured by Ethereum. As the world's first DAO-spawned L2, Mantle Network is pioneering a vision for the mass adoption of token-governed technologies.

About Cashtree:

With its roots deeply embedded in user-centric solutions, Cashtree stands tall as Indonesia's prime advertising platform. With a vision that constantly evolves and 20 million users that swear by it, Cashtree is more than a platform; it's a revolution.

Links:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cashtreetoken

Telegram: https://t.me/CashtreeToken

Discord: https://dsc.gg/cashtree

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cashtreetoken

Media Contact

Organization: Cashtree

Contact Person: Media relations

Website: https://cashtree.app

Email: crypto@cashtree.id

Address: Pakuwon Tower, Jl. Raya Casablanca No.88, RT.16/RW.5, Menteng Dalam, Tebet

Address 2: South Jakarta City, Jakarta 12870

City: Jakarta

Country: Indonesia

SOURCE: Cashtree

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/783214/mantle-network-cashtree-announce-strategic-partnership-for-creating-user-centric-crypto-experiences