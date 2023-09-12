Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has inaugurated a new representative office in Paris to boost trade and investment with France. The launch further strengthens the chamber's presence in Europe and brings its total number of international representative offices to 24 across five continents.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at the opening of the new Dubai International Chamber representative office in France yesterday. From right to left: Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President of Global Markets, Dubai Chambers; H.E. Hend Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to France; Dr. Georges-Fabrice Blum; and Noora AlSuwaidi, Regional Director for Europe and the Americas, Dubai Chambers. (Photo: AETOSWire)

The opening ceremony was held with the participation of H.E. Hend Al Otaiba, the UAE Ambassador to France, and Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President of Global Markets at Dubai Chambers, in the presence of distinguished representatives of the French business community. The launch comes as part of the 'Dubai Global' initiative, which seeks to establish a powerful network of 50 representative offices around the world by 2030.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said: "France is a strategically important global market in which we are keen to establish our presence. Our network of international representative offices will play a key role in boosting Dubai's non-oil foreign trade to EUR 500 billion by 2026, in line with the goals of the emirate's five-year foreign trade plan."

The value of non-oil bilateral trade between Dubai and France reached EUR 6.2 billion during 2022, representing an impressive year-on-year growth of 33.7%. 472 new French companies registered with Dubai Chamber of Commerce during the first seven months of 2023 alone, up 33% from the same period in 2022 and bringing the total number of French member companies to 3,068.

Dubai's strategic location and world-class logistics facilities have established the emirate as a preferred hub for business and trade among French companies with global ambitions. Offering easy access to over 2.2 billion consumers, Dubai serves as a gateway for businesses in France looking to expand their footprints globally.

Dubai International Chamber, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companies and expand the emirate's trade ties with promising markets. The chamber has a mandate to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohammed's ambition to increase Dubai's foreign trade from AED 1.4 trillion to AED 2 trillion by 2026.

