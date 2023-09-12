Metabolon, Inc.: Metabolon Launches New Biological Stress Discovery Panel to Aid Detection of Inflammation and Biological Stress Biomarkers

Metabolon's new Biological Stress Discovery Panel supports inflammation, immune function, and stress research with advanced analytics

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions advancing a wide variety of research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, today announces the launch of its new Biological Stress Discovery Panel.

Part of the Metabolon Discover portfolio of metabolomics services, the Biological Stress Discovery Panel encompasses 114 metabolites strongly associated with chronic stress and provides insights into various biological stress pathways, including inflammation, injury, circulation, and oxidative stress. The panel also examines other signaling molecules and signatures that can determine an individual's capacity to address stress and identify the presence and activity of specific stressors.

The Biological Stress Discovery Panel incorporates new visualization tools and allows researchers to compare results across different data sets to identify statistically significant changes in metabolite abundance. Researchers also have access to detailed associations between metabolites and biological pathways that can help uncover biological significance.

"Metabolon is at the forefront of research, enabling a better understanding of disease mechanisms," said Annie Evans, Senior Director of Research and Development at Metabolon. "Our new Biological Stress Discovery Panel provides an in-depth understanding of the specific biological stressors impacting individuals, thereby enabling the development of tailored solutions to address unique needs and overcome disease management challenges."

Prolonged periods of stress in the human body contribute to the development of numerous diseases. Stressors result from internal and external factors such as injuries, toxic substances, infections, and the necessary disturbances caused by food intake and metabolism, negatively impacting human well-being. Intricate coordination between the circulatory, endocrine, nervous, and immune systems allows the body to mount an appropriate response to these stressors, but this complex system is poorly understood.

About Metabolon

Metabolon , Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research. Over 20 years, 10,000+ projects, 3,000+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015 and CLIA certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel is enabled by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable metabolomics and lipidomics solutions supporting customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only 'omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond the genetic variation of individuals, capturing the combined impact of genetic and external factors such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers, enabling a better understanding of a drug's mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

