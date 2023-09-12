Soter Technologies and Assek to Discuss Anti-Vaping Technology at The Things Conference

Keynote at the largest global LoRaWAN event describes how advanced sensor solutions can improve safety and wellness at schools worldwide

RONKONKOMA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Executives from Soter Technologies, the global provider of innovative environmental sensor and software technologies, and Assek Technologies, a leader in intelligent building and indoor air quality solutions, will come together to deliver a keynote on vaping detection solutions at The Things Conference. The event takes place September 21-22 at De Kromhouthal in Amsterdam. Derek Peterson, Soter's chief executive officer, and Jessie Demers, Assek's director of sales and marketing, will provide insights into automated solutions to help schools around the world combat the growing vape epidemic. The Things Conference draws an audience from more than 60 countries to learn about LoRaWAN networking, which is embraced by both Soter and Assek.

The keynote address, "The Business and Health Upsides of Vape Detection," will take place Thursday, Sept. 21, at 4:15 p.m. CET. Demers and Peterson will describe the health and safety impact of vaping in schools, as well as discuss the challenges schools face in eliminating this activity from their campuses. The speakers will also discuss the security and privacy aspects of vape sensors and the advantages of utilizing LoRaWAN networks for connectivity. They will also share a case study to showcase how LoRaWAN was effectively leveraged in a Canadian school district to help schools significantly reduce vaping incidents.

"The physical and mental health damage done by vape across the globe is staggering," said Peterson. "This is a public health crisis that can be addressed through leading-edge sensor technology. We are excited to work with an innovative market leader like Assek to demonstrate how these innovations can reduce vaping in a cost-effective and privacy-aware manner."

Soter's FlySense devices support multiple wired and wireless network connection options, but we have found strong interest in LoRaWAN as an overlay wireless network that keeps everyday internet traffic separated from monitoring and management systems. In addition, Soter's FlySense FS286L has also been selected for inclusion in the prestigious LoRaWAN Wall of Fame on display at the conference.

About Soter Technologies

Ronkonkoma, New York-based Soter Technologies is committed to protecting the health and wellbeing of students and the public with advanced technology and creative solutions. Using advanced sensor and software technology, Soter Technologies develops and delivers innovative solutions for environmental intelligence to make the world a safer place, from schools to enterprises to public spaces. Taking a holistic approach to safety and security, Soter provides technology tools to detect and deter without invading privacy. The company was founded as Digital Fly® in 2015 and was focused on social media awareness. Soter is the first in the world to introduce a vape and bullying detection and alert system for schools - FlySense® Vaping & Elevated Sound Detector. The company's technology has been embraced by schools across the United States and around the world. The Soter name is inspired by Greek mythology wherein Soter is the personification of safety, deliverance, and preservation from harm. For more information about the company, its services, and products visit: www.sotertechnologies.com .

About Assek Technologies

Assek Technologies is a Canadian-based SME specialized in innovative solutions for healthy buildings and their occupants. Assek has built a strong reputation in non-destructive building drying after water damage, thanks to its advanced patented technology. Additionally, the company offers services for controlling and monitoring indoor air quality and detecting vaping in schools. Assek also specializes in integrating Internet of Things (IoT) devices for its clientele in smart commercial and institutional building management through its web platform, Assek IoT. Learn more at https://en.assek.com/

