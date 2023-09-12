Anzeige
Inovatec Systems: Inovatec's Bob Metodiev to Speak at CFLA Annual National Conference in Québec City

Presentation will describe how consumer portals can accelerate lending activity

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Inovatec Systems, a major provider of industry-leading cloud-based software solutions for lenders, announced that Bob Metodiev, its head of business development, will present a session at the Canadian Finance & Leasing Association's (CFLA) Annual National Conference. The event takes place September 19 - 21 at the Centre des Congrès de Québec Convention Center in Québec City.

Metodiev's session, "Digital Retailing and the Rise of Omni-channel Portals," will describe the growing popularity among consumers to utilize digital portals to find the most affordable deals on loans. The presentation will offer suggested strategies that lenders can implement to expand their profiles in these portals and capture more business. The session is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on September 21. In addition, Inovatec will demonstrate its market leading LOS, LMS, and consumer portal at the conference. The company will be located at booth 7 throughout the exhibition.

Inovatec provides a suite of industry-leading loan origination system (LOS), loan management system (LMS), and customer-facing portal solutions for lenders. These configurable, secure, and scalable offerings automate all workflows and processes associated with loan origination and management, including scoring, decisioning, document generation, and reporting. Through these solutions, lenders can cost-efficiently expand their lending programs, accelerate loan decisioning, reduce the costs and errors associated with cumbersome manual processes, and maintain regulatory compliance.

"We're delighted to present at the CFLA's prestigious Annual National Conference, which is considered one of the marquee lending events in Canada," said Vlad Kovacevic, chief executive officer at Inovatec. "As lenders look for new ideas to increase efficiency and expand business, we are eager to describe how best-in-class, AI-driven technology can help them improve efficiency, lower operating costs, and deliver superior customer experiences. Our partnerships with Canadian lenders are of the utmost importance to Inovatec, so we look forward to sharing our perspectives and insights with the CFLA delegates this year."

For information on how Inovatec's integrated loan origination system, loan management system, and customer portal solutions can enhance how automotive lenders do business, visit www.inovatec.com.

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems Corporation's proven cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions improve business outcomes for lenders in the automotive, power sports equipment, and other industries across North America. Inovatec's uniquely flexible platform empowers lenders to satisfy fast-changing customer requirements, increase revenue, reduce operating costs, and improve customer experiences-all through an intuitive, easy-to-configure and manage interface. For more information, please visit www.inovatec.com.

# # #

PR Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni
Parallel Communications Group, Inc.
610-737-2140
X: @Parallel_PR
smattaboni@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: Inovatec Systems

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/783126/inovatecs-bob-metodiev-to-speak-at-cfla-annual-national-conference-in-qubec-city

