

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' consumer price inflation eased further in August to the lowest level in almost two years, as initially estimated, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 3.0 percent year-over-year in August, slower than the 4.6 percent increase in July. That was in line with the flash data published on August 31.



Further, this was the slowest rate of growth since September 2021, when prices had risen 2.7 percent.



The slowdown in inflation was driven by a 46.7 percent plunge in energy prices. In August, inflation without energy and motor fuels was 6.4 percent.



Food price developments also had a downward effect on inflation, with the annual price growth easing to 9.7 percent in August from 11.7 percent in July.



However, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent on a monthly basis in August.



