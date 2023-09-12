New Index to underlie the performance of Israeli Shekel and US Dollar-denominated bonds issued by the Israeli government or Israeli corporations

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector") launches the MCM-BlueStar Israel Bonds Index (ticker: MBILB).

The MCM-BlueStar Israel Bonds Index (ticker: MBILB) tracks US Dollar and Israeli Shekel-denominated bonds issued by the Israeli government and Israeli corporate issuers. The index is comprised of 35 bonds which are capped at a 5% weight, corporate issuers are capped at an aggregate weight of 7.5%, and Israeli government bonds are capped at an aggregate weight of 25%. The index was developed in partnership with Migdal Capital Markets and will be licensed to Defiance.

"We are proud to launch this first-of-its-kind Israel bond index, which combines government and corporate investment grade issuers as well as Israeli Shekel and US Dollar denominated bonds," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector. "We believe that this well-diversified index will provide foreign investors with efficient exposure to the dynamic Israeli bond market which has grown substantially this decade," he added.

The MCM-BlueStar Israel Bonds Index is reviewed on a monthly basis and is calculated in USD as a price index and a total return gross index.

Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MarketVector website.

Key Index Features

MCM-BlueStar Israel Bonds Index (ticker: MBILB)

Number of Components: 35

Base Date: June 29, 2022

Base Value: 1000

About MarketVector Indexes www.marketvector.com

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector") is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVectorTM, MVIS and BlueStar names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to partner with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets worldwide, with approximately USD 30 billion in licensed assets under management.

