Alphemy Capital S.A. ("Alphemy Capital"), an alternative investment manager focused on blockchain technology and digital assets investments, has appointed Constance Sng as its Chief of Capital Formation and Investor Relations.

In this newly created role, Sng will work alongside the management team to develop and implement the firm's strategic expansion and institutional offering.

'Constance is a highly valuable addition to the team,' said Alphemy Capital CEO Roman Khrushch. 'She's a proven business builder who embodies a rare blend of experience in investment management, fintech and web3 blockchain. Her expertise will be invaluable as we advance the next phase of our growth to become the leading digital assets investment manager.'

Alphemy Capital COO Martin Palotai added: 'Alphemy Capital is a farsighted investment manager committed to the highest standards of corporate governance and risk management. As Chief of Capital Formation and Investor Relations, Constance will help us identify new opportunities to take this vision forward.'

Prior to Alphemy Capital, Sng was Global Head of Capital Formation and Investor Relations at a leading digital asset web3 platform, driving corporate strategy and investor relations. Having spent the earlier part of her career at hedge funds, asset management firms and banks, Sng was Chief of Capital Strategy at Hudson Cove Capital. There, she designed and spearheaded the firm's growth, turning it from a family office to an asset manager with global investors comprising SWFs, pensions, OCIOs and banks, among others.

Previously, she spent eight years at Moore Capital in New York, a leading global macro strategy hedge fund working with global institutional investors and investment consultants. She was also at New York-based Satellite Asset Management and held senior leadership roles at Credit Suisse Asset Management and Citigroup Asset Management, in Asia.

Sng is a CFA Charterholder who holds a master's in economics from the London School of Economics and a bachelor's in finance and marketing from the University of Iowa. She is also chair of The Investment Diversity Exchange (TIDE) advisory board.

About Alphemy Capital, S.A.

Alphemy Capital, founded in 2019, is a Geneva-based investment manager regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). The firm provides investors with unparalleled access to a portfolio of digital assets, combining a fundamental thesis-driven investment approach with rigorous risk management and institutional corporate governance. Alphemy Capital was founded by Roman Khrushch and Danylo Knysh, who are seasoned veterans in the blockchain web3 ecosystem as participants, investors and contributors since the early 2010s.

