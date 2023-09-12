The Bee's Knees British Imports Celebrates 12 Year Anniversary

Top Retailer of British Imports Awarded 'Best of Boston' by Boston Magazine and Hosts Celebration Event on September 23rd

WEST ACTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / The Bee's Knees British Imports, a growing U.S. retailer specializing in goods and gifts from across the pond , celebrates 12 years in business and one year in its new location at 566 Massachusetts Avenue, West Acton, Massachusetts. The women-owned store was recently recognized by Boston magazine as the "Best Shop for Anglophiles" in the Best of Boston 2023 issue. To honor the company's success and thank loyal customers, The Bee's Knees British Imports will host a special Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, September 23, 2023 beginning at 10am ET. Festivities will include a tea tasting, biscuits, a look at newly available fall products, additional surprises and a visit at 11am by Thwaites Pie Truck. Attendees will be among the first to see the shop's newly expanded store footprint that includes a larger dedicated shipping center to ensure customers in the U.S. and beyond receive fast, reliable and expertly handled-with-care shipping service.

"There's much to celebrate when looking back at the growth we've achieved in the past twelve months," said Lucinda Sears, co-founder, The Bee's Knees British Imports. "We love what we do and with our refreshed website as well as expanded space we can take our offering to the next level both online and in-store."

Known for working directly with top suppliers of British goods including Emma Bridgewater, Burleigh, Dunoon, Victoria Eggs, and Cornishware, The Bee's Knees currently is showcasing the latest in patterns and products for fall gifting and decor. The shop offers an eclectic array of tea towels , table runners , mugs , tins and biscuit barrels . Among customers favorite themes are animals from barnyard friends to your beloved dogs , garden vegetables or flowers . Each brand and product line carried at the shop is selected with careful consideration for quality, design and heritage.

The Bee's Knees British Imports remains committed to excellence in both service and selection. Its consistency and daily fulfillment of this promise to customers contributed to the store receiving the honor of receiving Boston magazine's 2023 Best of Boston award as the "Best Shop for Anglophiles." This annual guide is highly curated and completely subjective. Recommenders and judges for Boston magazine's annual list of the best restaurants, places to shop, and things to do in Boston and beyond remains anonymous. Staffers spend a year rigorously researching to ultimately produce an expertly curated list of winners.

The Bee's Knees British Imports Anniversary Celebration

Saturday, September, 2023

10am - 5pm

566 Massachusetts Avenue

West Acton, Mass.

Enjoy ongoing festivities featuring new product reveals, promotions and more!

Both in store and online.

Sample biscuits and a selection of teas while exploring all the store has to offer.

Thwaites pie truck will serve from 11am until sold out.

Media Contact:

Karyn Martin

Golden Thread Agency

617.462.0108

karyn@goldenthreadagency.com

About The Bee's Knees British Imports

Winner of Boston Magazine's Best of Boston award and established in 2011 from a mutual appreciation of shared English heritage, The Bee's Knees British Imports is led by a team of female entrepreneurs that hail from Britain: Donna (Biggleswade, Bedfordshire), Lucinda (Congleton, Cheshire) and Trish (Newbury, Berkshire.) Now residing in Massachusetts, the British expats have dedicated their lives to bringing a small part of Britain "across the pond." The company's mission is to provide access to the finest quality British-made and designed products including homewares, collectables, gifts, linens, stationery, crafts, pottery, fine foods, accessories and more. The retailer carries more than 70 brands and over 5,000 skus including high profile brands such as: Emma Bridgewater, Dunoon, Cornishware, Burleigh and more. The Bee's Knees British Imports retail store is located at 566 Massachusetts Avenue, West Acton, Massachusetts and online at https://www.thebeeskneesbritishimports.com/

SOURCE: The Bee's Knees British Imports

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/783072/the-bees-knees-british-imports-celebrates-12-year-anniversary