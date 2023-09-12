Foresite Partners With Apptega to Deliver Ironclad Cybersecurity Compliance Programs to Rapidly Expanding Customer Base

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Foresite today announced a new partnership with Apptega to leverage Foresite's ProVision platform to simplify cybersecurity and compliance with single sign-on for Foresite partners and their customers. This new offering will further enable Foresite customers to streamline security compliance, prioritize security tasks, and reduce the complexity of cybersecurity and compliance overall.

"Our channel partners and their clients face multiple compliance challenges, including verifying that they are meeting framework requirements (often with multiple frameworks), managing changing requirements and changes in their environment that need to be re-validated, and proving compliance on demand for stakeholders," said Tracy Fox, Foresite National Director of Channel. "Using Apptega's powerful portal to assess, validate with evidence, and report on compliance status on-demand is even more critical as commercial insurers can use failure to provide reasonable data protection to reject cyber insurance claims if an incident does occur."

The Foresite ProVision platform provides a central portal with options for compliance, cyber testing, and managed SIEM/SOC solutions. These services are offered in the US and EMEA via Foresite channel partners to clients from SMB to enterprise.

Apptega, among the leading GRC platforms, provides an end-to-end platform for security-focused IT providers and in-house security teams to build and manage world-class compliance programs aligned to a large and growing library of industry-standard frameworks. To date, Apptega customers run more than 12,000 cybersecurity compliance programs globally.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Foresite to help deliver cybersecurity compliance programs that stand up to the increasingly rigorous standards their customers must meet, and ensure that those customers' internal controls sufficiently safeguard their most sensitive assets," said Armistead Whitney, Apptega CEO.

About Foresite

Foresite Cybersecurity delivers a comprehensive cybersecurity and compliance management solution through our proprietary ProVision platform. ProVision allows customers to streamline operations by providing various modules and services that can be customized to create a tailored Cybersecurity-as-a-Service solution. Foresite aims to provide high-quality solutions and exceptional value through a unified and efficient approach to security and compliance that goes beyond expectations.

About Apptega

A perennial G2 leader across various cybersecurity categories, Apptega is the end-to-end GRC platform that security-focused IT providers and in-house teams use to build and manage world-class cybersecurity and compliance programs for their clients simply, quickly, and affordably. It's trusted by hundreds of MSPs and MSSPs who are growing lucrative security practices, creating stickier customer relationships, and winning more business from competitors. To learn more, visit apptega.com.

