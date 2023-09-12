ExitCertified LLC: ExitCertified's CloudCentrix IT Training Suite: Pioneering the Path to Technological Progress

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / ExitCertified, a leader in professional IT education, is further amplifying its CloudCentrix initiative - a comprehensive cloud diagram and training suite, offering an extensive array of training solutions meticulously crafted to propel business transformation. Over the past year, the CloudCentrix diagram has evolved into an invaluable guidepost for organizations across sectors, facilitating nuanced comprehension of diverse cloud technologies, poised to streamline and accelerate daily technological operations.

Of notable significance, the CloudCentrix diagram serves as a reference for training coordinators and professionals alike.

According to Danny Mills, ExitCertified's Business Development Manager, "Once training professionals see all those technologies and methodologies in the diagram, they gain a better understanding of how their technology and training needs align."

The latest version of the diagram includes additional partner relationships including MinIO, Nvidia, CertNexus, and more. To support the latest additions, we've created an interactive version of the CloudCentrix diagram.

ExitCertified continues to inform organizations of the latest cutting-edge insights. We've seen a steep rise in the amount of transformation involving AI/Machine Learning, not to mention the recent stardom of Generative AI technologies like ChatGPT.

All these technologies are part of ExitCertified's CloudCentrix suite of courses. The CloudCentrix diagram alone has helped numerous training coordinators and enterprise executives better understand how various cloud technologies intersect and work together.

Watch this video with Myles Brown, Senior Cloud and DevOps adviser at ExitCertified, for a simplification of the uses of various technologies and frameworks and oversight into the comprehensive training available for cloud computing.

"Once companies realize the technologies they need, they can enroll in a standard public course, or we can create a course tailored for their unique needs," said Brown.

To train your team, visit ExitCertified.

About ExitCertified

ExitCertified is a leading IT training provider whose award-winning instructors use engaging and interactive methods to ensure knowledge retention. The company maintains a 97% student-satisfaction rating, has been named one of the "Top 20 IT Training Companies" by Training Industry, Inc. for 11 consecutive years and has won numerous other training awards.

