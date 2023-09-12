Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, has taken another important step in its commitment to cybersecurity. Notably, the company has obtained the CC (Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation) certificate for its Network Camera Series and released Product Security Whitepaper 3.0, enabling customers to better respond to today's cybersecurity challenges.

As part of its cybersecurity efforts, Dahua has recently released Product Security White Paper 3.0, which conducts an in-depth discussion and exploration on hardware product security. This transparent document provides a comprehensive look at Dahua's strong security capabilities and practices for hardware products, including security engineering practices, security technology applications, security compliance, and security incidence response. By sharing insights and industry best practices, Dahua calls on customers, industry partners, commercial businesses and public organizations to accelerate open cooperation and address this common challenge, jointly creating a more trusting and secure world.

In addition, Dahua actively carries out third-party evaluation to deliver secure products and services that meet industry standards and help customers better comply with relevant regulations. Earlier this year, Dahua network cameras successfully obtained the CC certification, an international standard (ISO/IEC 15408) for IT products.

As the most recognized and authoritative IT product security certification in the world, obtaining CC certification demonstrates Dahua's unwavering commitment to maintaining the extremely high level of product security within the AIoT industry. It evaluates the security of the target product from aspects such as security objectives, development, configuration and operation, development environment, testing, and vulnerability assessment. Dahua products have passed the rigorous evaluation of SGS Brightsight, a world-renowned independent laboratory headquartered in the Netherlands, and verified to be in compliance with internationally recognized standards for security, reliability and information privacy protection.

Dahua has consistently placed cybersecurity at the forefront of its endeavors. The company proactively implements stringent measures to elevate the security of its products and systems. Advancing ahead, Dahua will continue to consolidate its technical capabilities to empower its customers with cutting-edge technology that not only ensures personal data protection but also cultivates trust and confidence in its solutions. Dahua is also committed to improving the safe operation of products through the joint responsibilities and efforts of manufacturers, users, as well as other stakeholders.

For more in-depth insights into Dahua's cybersecurity practices, please visit the Dahua Trust Center.

