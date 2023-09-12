Expion360 Inc.: Expion360 and OEM Partners to Exhibit e360 Lithium-Ion Battery Systems at Elkhart RV Dealer Open House, September 25-27, 2023

REDMOND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Expion360, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions, will exhibit its state-of-the-art e360 lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery power solutions at the Elkhart RV Dealer Open House, the world's largest RV dealer show being held in Elkhart, Indiana on September 25-27, 2023.

Elkhart is widely considered the "RV Capital of the World," with RVs manufactured in Elkhart reportedly accounting for 80% of global RV production.

The three-day dealer-only event will feature a wide selection of new RVs from more than 30 of the nation's top RV manufacturers. Expion360 sales representatives will demonstrate the company's e360 lithium-ion battery systems at its OEM customer booths, including Chinook RV and Imperial Outdoors.

Another OEM customer, InTech Trailers, will be hosting an Open House at their nearby facility in Nappanee, Indiana, where they will be displaying e360 lithium-ion battery systems installed on their latest RV models.

"We expect this major industry event to elevate our profile in the RV community, especially as RV users and manufacturers increasingly demand greater power density, better reliability and ruggedness for their energy storage needs," stated Expion360 CEO, Brian Schaffner. "Our growing family of OEM strategic supply partners who have adopted our e360 lithium-ion battery systems clearly demonstrate we are meeting this demand head-on."

During the event, Expion360 will discuss the company's market leadership in Li-ion batteries for RV and marine applications, including how Expion360 e360 Li-ion batteries offer greater capacity and space savings compared to lead-acid batteries, as well as superior design, construction and reliability versus alternative Li-ion batteries.

Expion360's recent strategic supplier announcements have included several top RV manufacturers:

In May, Expion360 was selected by Chinook RV for its off-grid power systems. For Chinook's Bayside class B RVs, five e360 120Ah Li-ion batteries provide 600Ah of high-capacity, energy-dense storage along with 300W of solar to complete the power system. On Chinook Maverick and Summit class B+ motorhomes, two e360 custom form factor 360Ah Li-ion batteries provide 720Ah of high-capacity, energy-dense storage with 600W of solar.

In March, Expion360 power systems were chosen to equip all Little Guy lightweight camper trailers manufactured by Xtreme Outdoors with Expion360 e360 120Ah e360 Li-ion batteries. They will provide high-capacity, energy-dense storage for Max, Mini Max and Micro Max models, as well as the new Xtreme model, Shadow.

In January, Expion360 was selected as a strategic supplier for a new off-grid, extreme overland RV camper series manufactured by Imperial Outdoors which further extended a multi-year supplier relationship with the manufacturer. 360Ah e360 Li-ion batteries will provide high-capacity, energy-dense storage for roof-mounted solar power systems on Imperial Outdoors' new XploreRV X145 and X195 camper models.

At the end of last year, Expion360 announced it was selected as the strategic supplier of lithium-ion batteries for manufacturer of an overland trailer being branded and sold by a top U.S. sports utility vehicle manufacturer and which are now available through more than 5,000 SUV dealerships nationwide.



For questions or further information about Expion360, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.



About Elkhart RV Dealer Open House

The three-day, dealer-only event features an extensive selection of new RVs from more than 30 of the nation's top RV manufacturers. Manufacturer representatives will be on hand to showcase the newest RV models, floor plans and decor.

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader of premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications,with residential and industrial applications under development.

The company's lithium batteries feature half the weight of standard lead-acid batteries while delivering three times the power and 10 times the number of charging cycles. Expion360 batteries also feature better construction and reliability compared to other Li-ion batteries on the market due to their superior design and quality materials. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections help provide top performance and safety. With Expion360 batteries, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer.

The company is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon. Expion360 Li-ion batteries are available today through more than 300 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country. To learn more about the company, visit expion360.com.

