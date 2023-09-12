Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Introduces Guidance; Expects to Achieve Over $180M in Gross Annual Revenue and EBITDA in Excess of $20M by 2026; Recaps Significant Events Reported So Far in 2023

Company reaches major strategic inflection point, with operations and revenue ramp-up underway

Inaugural 2026 guidance introduced; target to achieve: More than $180 million in gross annual revenue EBITDA in excess of $20 million

So far in 2023, among other achievements: Completed three acquisitions Made notable progress in R&D Nutraceutical brands "Sky Premium Life" and "Mediterranation" experiencing significant market success, expanding into new sales channels and geographies

Maintains a robust balance sheet with negligible debt and a strong, diversified asset base

Actively exploring initiatives to enhance shareholder value

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company') (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, today announced its inaugural 2026 revenue and EBITDA guidance and released a recap of the Company's significant activities and events reported so far in 2023.

Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health, stated: "We are pleased to announce guidance based on our long-term outlook to achieve substantial growth and profitability. By the end of 2026, our goal is to achieve two significant milestones: surpassing $180 million in gross annual revenue and attaining profitability, with EBITDA expected to exceed $20 million. This projection has been carefully formulated, taking into account several factors. Notably, we have a clear view of our existing logistics distribution businesses, which consistently generate stable cash flows. Additionally, revenue is expected to be augmented by bolt-on acquisitions, which would expand our distribution network, leading to growth in accretive cash flows. Furthermore, strategic acquisitions such as Cana will play a pivotal role, enabling us to vertically integrate and enter into contract manufacturing, as well as broaden our production capabilities to medicines. Our high-margin nutraceutical brands are also expected to contribute significantly to this growth. It's important to mention that our projections do not include the potential upside from any future R&D products or various tech projects, including ZipDoctor. We have taken a conservative approach to our estimates, aiming to be realistic and practical. As we progress, we will keep our shareholders updated on our developments and achievements.

Moreover, throughout this year, we have accomplished numerous important milestones, and I thought it would be helpful to recap all significant activities and events for our existing valued shareholders, as well as those considering joining us. I want to assure our shareholders that every action we take aligns with their best interests. While certain endeavors require time and patience, the rewards are undoubtedly worthwhile. If I had to pick one word to characterize 2023 so far, it would be "execution". Among others, we've closed three acquisitions, with more in the pipeline, completed the second phase of our innovative product for obesity and weight management, with clinical trials scheduled to commence in Q4 2023, and expanded our nutraceutical brands. Simultaneously, we have maintained a robust balance sheet with negligible debt and a strong, diversified asset base.

Building on this momentum, our strategic plan exhibits an ambitious and focused approach. We are striking a balance between growth and sustainability by concentrating on synergies, operational efficiencies, vertical integration, R&D, expansion of our brands, and growing our distribution network and facilities globally."

Click on the links below to read the entire press release, organized in sections:

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary products, including nutraceuticals and food supplements under the brands "Sky Premium Life" and "Mediterranation." Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency, it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, and www.zipdoctor.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additionally, the Company provides EBITDA guidance that may not include certain charges and costs, which in future periods are generally expected to be similar to the kinds of charges and costs excluded from EBITDA in prior periods, such as income taxes, interest and other non-operating items, depreciation and amortization, net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, gains and losses on disposal or impairment of assets, gains and losses on early extinguishment of liabilities, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition expense, revaluation of liabilities and items that are extraordinary or non-recurring, foreign currency transactions, net and prior years bad debt allowance. The exclusion of these charges and costs in future periods may have a significant impact on the Company's EBITDA, and the Company may not be able to provide a reconciliation of its EBITDA guidance to net income (loss) without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of these future charges and costs and the Company believes that such reconciliation, if possible, would imply a degree of precision that would be potentially confusing or misleading to investors.

