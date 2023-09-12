Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
12.09.2023 | 14:50
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SEE®: Sustainability Awards 2023 Finalist Interview: SEE's TempGuard Insulated Bag

Originally published by Packaging Europe

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Next in our Finalist Interview series for the Sustainability Awards is SEE (formerly Sealed Air) with its TempGuard insulated bag for chilled food products. We spoke to the company about this entry, nominated in the commercialized Recyclable Packaging category.

You're a finalist in the Sustainability Awards 2023. Congratulations! To start off, could you summarize your entry, in less than 50 words?

Our entry is the Sealed Air® TempGuard gusset bag, a 100% paper based insulating pouch that keeps perishable food products fresh and chilled during transit, offering full curbside recyclability and a more efficient pack-out process. It is an alternative to non-recyclable plastic that often ends up in landfills.

Continue reading here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SEE® on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SEE®
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/seer
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SEE®

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/783238/sustainability-awards-2023-finalist-interview-sees-tempguard-insulated-bag

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
