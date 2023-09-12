Anzeige
12.09.2023
Be a Part of Critical Dialogue That Is Shaping Our Future at Network Effect: PHL

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / 3BL

3BL is excited to bring our Network Effect series to Subaru of America's headquarters on October 5 from 9 to 11:00 am! These events have been hosted all across the country, sparking impactful conversations on pressing sustainability and social impact issues and showcasing meaningful corporate initiatives.

Join us for Network Effect: PHL where senior leaders from a range of industries will come together to discuss:

  • How to foster community partnerships to elevate the impact of your organization's initiatives
  • Why operationalizing ESG is imperative for a company to create positive change and how to break down silos to do so
  • The essentials of communicating ESG progress, including data, storytelling, measurable goals, reporting and more

The morning will close with an opportunity to deepen your network with other like-minded professionals driving meaningful change.

Register today at no cost! Breakfast is included.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3BL on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: 3BL
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3bl
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3BL

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/783239/be-a-part-of-critical-dialogue-that-is-shaping-our-future-at-network-effect-phl

