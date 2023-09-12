Be a Part of Critical Dialogue That Is Shaping Our Future at Network Effect: PHL

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / 3BL



3BL is excited to bring our Network Effect series to Subaru of America's headquarters on October 5 from 9 to 11:00 am! These events have been hosted all across the country, sparking impactful conversations on pressing sustainability and social impact issues and showcasing meaningful corporate initiatives.

Join us for Network Effect: PHL where senior leaders from a range of industries will come together to discuss:

How to foster community partnerships to elevate the impact of your organization's initiatives

Why operationalizing ESG is imperative for a company to create positive change and how to break down silos to do so

The essentials of communicating ESG progress, including data, storytelling, measurable goals, reporting and more

The morning will close with an opportunity to deepen your network with other like-minded professionals driving meaningful change.

Register today at no cost! Breakfast is included.

