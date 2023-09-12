

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer prices inflation climbed for the second month in a row in August, while core price growth slowed slightly, latest data from the statistical office INE showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 2.6 percent year-on-year in August following a 2.3 percent rise in July.



Core inflation, which excludes the volatile prices of fresh food and energy, eased to 6.1 percent from 6.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis , the CPI moved up 0.5 percent following a 0.2 percent increase in July.



Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, accelerated to 2.4 percent from 2.1 percent.



Compared to the previous month, the HICP climbed 0.5 percent after a 0.1 percent fall in July.



All figures matched their flash estimates.



Among the main components, the transport group logged 1.2 percent rise in prices, faster than the previous month, mainly due to the increase in the prices of fuels and lubricants for personal vehicles.



The housing and utility group registered a decline of 18 percent, due to the smaller increase in electricity prices compared to that in the same month of 2022.



