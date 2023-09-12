Lottery.com Inc.: Lottery.com Regains Nasdaq Compliance

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) ("Lottery.com" or the "Company") announced today that on September 8, 2023, it received formal notice (the "Notification Letter") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it has evidenced compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement") and the filing requirement Listing Rule 5250(c) (the "Periodic Filing Rule").



As announced on August 24, 2022, the company was notified that its ordinary shares failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over the previous 30 consecutive business days as required by the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. As announced on August 8, 2023, the Company's shareholders overwhelmingly approved a reverse stock split. The Company's board then voted to approve a 1-for-20 reverse split (the "Split") which was in the range approved by the shareholders. The Split became effective at the close of trading on August 9, 2023. On June 8, 2023, the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") granted the Company until June 15, 2023 to file an Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 and a Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023. The Panel also granted the company until August 24, 2023, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement for continued listing. To regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, the closing bid of the Company's ordinary shares needed to be at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days.

The Notification Letter confirmed that the Company evidenced a closing bid price at or greater than the $1.00 per ordinary share minimum requirement for the last 10 consecutive business days from August 10, 2023 to August 31, 2023 and that the Company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. The Notification Letter also confirmed that the Company was in compliance with the Periodic Filing Rule.

For more information please contact: ir@lottery.com, or visit: http://www.lottery.com

About Lottery.com, Inc.

Lottery.com, Inc. is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lotteries are played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located throughout the United States and other countries to remotely purchase safe and legally sanctioned lottery games. Lottery participants look to the Company's website, Lottery.com, for compelling, real-time results on over 800 lottery games from over 40 countries. In all that it does, Lottery.com's mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives.

