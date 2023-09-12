Chander Electronics Corp.: "E-HERO Mobile Charging Robot" Solves Issues with Fixed Charging Stations and Stays Ahead of the Curve

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Chander Electronics Corp. (CEC)(TPEx:8068) has unveiled a groundbreaking solution to electric vehicle (EV) charging with the launch of Taiwan's first mobile charging robot, "E-HERO."

This innovative technology is set to revolutionize the charging landscape, addressing the challenges posed by fixed charging stations and introducing a new era of flexibility and efficiency.

Capitalizing on the prowess of direct current (DC) fast charging technology, the E-HERO robot can charge up an EV from 0% to 80% in 30 minutes-12 times faster than traditional charging stations. This not only vastly slashes charging times but also optimizes parking utilization, catalyzing an accelerated turnover that translates into increased profitability for parking facilities.

Notably, the E-HERO mobile charging robot eliminates the need for extensive infrastructure modifications, reducing wiring costs and simplifying the deployment of charging facilities.

Additionally, its two-way charging technology contributes to energy efficiency by supplying power during peak hours and self-charging during off-peak times, thereby alleviating strain on the grid and providing emergency power options.

The E-HERO mobile charging robot merges the strengths of both fixed and mobile charging systems, offering a versatile solution adaptable to various settings such as old communities, office buildings, cultural centers, and more. With the ability to be summoned via a mobile app, the robot streamlines the charging process, overcoming the limitations of traditional EV charging infrastructure.

CEC Chairman TU CHUN-JUNG emphasized the significance of the E-HERO innovation, underscoring its potential to reshape the EV market. "Our resource advantages have enabled us to address the current pain points in the Taiwanese EV market," stated Tu, expressing anticipation for the technology's contribution to rapid charging and energy storage.

Tu outlined CEC's commitment to becoming a comprehensive charging solution, envisioning a Peer-to-Peer Charge Share App service to optimize charger utilization. This ingenious approach permits charger owners to enlist their assets on the app, thus enabling them to profit from EV owners seeking to charge up.

As the market evolves, CEC's pioneering efforts are set to usher in a greener and more convenient charging experience on a global scale.

