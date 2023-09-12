Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2023) - GoodCap Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("GoodCap" or the "Company"), a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel anti-inflammatory treatments for mood-disorders, today announced the publication of two manuscripts. These studies explore groundbreaking approaches to treating the broad symptomology associated with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) by targeting the underlying factors of chronic inflammation and oxidative stress. Links to the manuscripts can be found here:



"As we continue our pursuit to enhance the lives of those affected by PTSD, these publications validate the innovative nature of our research and its potential to revolutionize treatment paradigms," said Dr. Darryl Hudson, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at GoodCap. "Our multi-faceted approach to tackle the root causes of PTSD symptoms, namely chronic inflammation and oxidative stress, sets us apart in a market that has an enormous unmet need for more effective treatments."

The studies provide evidence that GoodCap's novel drug candidate is effective in modulating key biochemical pathways, thereby reducing inflammation. These mechanisms are believed to be fundamental drivers of PTSD's broad symptomology and an underlying factor for a variety of ailments including cancers, gastro-intestinal diseases, and age-related diseases.

"We are very encouraged by the outcomes of these studies," said Steven Sadoff, Co-Founder and CEO of GoodCap. "They represent significant milestones in our development program and bring us closer to providing a transformative treatment for PTSD and beyond."

GoodCap Pharmaceuticals is currently preparing to enter into human-use trials in 2024. "As we forge ahead into the next stages of our development program, the evidence presented in these studies strengthens our resolve," said Dr. Hudson. "We are committed to accelerating the process to bring these novel therapies to market, thereby offering renewed hope for the hundreds of millions suffering from PTSD."

