Owlin, a global leader in merchant and third-party risk solutions, proudly announces its next big step in advancing the fintech industry: a new Consumer Review Data feature, specifically designed for Risk teams within Payment Service Providers (PSPs). Operational excellence becomes more important than ever for PSPs and manual review processes are often costly, reactive and inefficient. Owlin's latest offering heralds a transformative shift towards proactive, cost-effective, and highly efficient risk management.

One of the standout features of Owlin's Consumer Review Feature is its unparalleled ability to detect leading risk signals, such as signs of distress (e.g., delivery- or product issues) well ahead of bigger issues like a bankruptcy event. This capability provides PSPs with a significant advantage in proactively mitigating risk, preventing potential financial disasters, and safeguarding their operations and reputation.

Furthermore, Owlin's Consumer Review Feature is a significant advantage in the world of adverse media monitoring, helping improve merchant risk management. It builds upon Owlin's already world-class monitoring solution for PSPs and it gives PSPs the tools they need to stay competitive.

Key Features and Benefits:

Real-time Feedback and Risk Alerts Instantly gather consumer feedback and correlate it with advanced risk signals, alerting PSPs to potential risks well in advance.

Instantly gather consumer feedback and correlate it with advanced risk signals, alerting PSPs to potential risks well in advance. Advanced Analytics Utilize AI-driven insights powered by large language models to gauge sentiment, track trends, and pinpoint areas requiring risk mitigation.

Utilize AI-driven insights powered by large language models to gauge sentiment, track trends, and pinpoint areas requiring risk mitigation. Enhanced Engagement and Trust Building Responsively address concerns, showcase negative reviews, risk mitigating actions, and fortify trust in the PSP ecosystem.

Responsively address concerns, showcase negative reviews, risk mitigating actions, and fortify trust in the PSP ecosystem. In-depth Risk Profiles Craft comprehensive risk profiles based on a blend of signals and consumer feedback, ensuring that risk management decisions are data-driven and merchant-centric.

Stefan Peekel, Chief Growth Officer at Owlin, remarks, "By integrating consumer review data into risk management practices, we're giving PSPs a comprehensive tool that's been absent in the industry. It's not just about enhancing services but also about fortifying them against threats. In essence we now equip PSPs with a magnifying glass and a map. While they get a detailed view of consumer sentiment on a merchant, they also see how signals interconnect, allowing them to preempt risks and capitalize on opportunities.''

Dedicated to innovation, Owlin keeps pushing to redefine what is possible in the domain of risk management. With this latest consumer review offering Payment Service Providers are equipped with a new set of state of the art tools to manage risk effectively and build trust for merchants and consumers.

About Owlin

Owlin is an AI-driven Third Party Risk and Merchant Monitoring solution that helps businesses feed better and faster risk insights into daily risk management workflows in real time. Owlin applies AI and Natural Language Processing to provide valuable insights hidden in the data and ensures its users don't get lost in the wealth of information by visualizing complex data in a simple and customizable interface.

For more information, visit https://owlin.com/solutions/consumer-review-monitoring/

