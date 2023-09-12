

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - German banking major Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) announced on Tuesday the launch of DB Investment Partners or DBIP with the aim to give institutional and high-net-worth clients access to private credit investment opportunities.



The entity will operate independently of Deutsche Bank and the bank will retain its existing balance-sheet-driven private credit business. DBIP will be chaired by Jon Aisbitt the former Chairman of Pension Insurance Corporation and Man Group plc and Raheman Meghji will be the executive chief of the firm.



As per Deutsche Bank, DBIP will invest across a wide variety of financial securities and asset classes including corporates, real estate, and asset-based finance. It will also include renewable finance and energy transition financing as well as infrastructure financing globally.



Currently, shares of Deutsche Bank are trading at 9.83 euros down 0.10% on the Xetra Stock Exchange.



