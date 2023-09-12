Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.09.2023
WKN: A1CX3T | ISIN: US88160R1014 | Ticker-Symbol: TL0
Tradegate
12.09.23
15:39 Uhr
252,30 Euro
-2,15
-0,84 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
S&P 500
RENIXX
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
252,70252,7515:40
252,45252,6015:40
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MORGAN STANLEY77,88+0,23 %
TESLA INC252,30-0,84 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.