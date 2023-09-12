DuploCloud, Inc.: DuploCloud to Showcase DevOps Innovation at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

DevOps Automation Pioneer Reveals Expanded Client Portfolio With BlocPower, Immersa.ai, OneSchema, and More

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / DuploCloud, the industry pioneer for DevOps automation and built-in compliance, announced its participation at the upcoming TechCrunch Disrupt event, scheduled to take place Sept. 19-21 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.





In conjunction with its participation at TechCrunch Disrupt, DuploCloud is thrilled to unveil a series of new customers, including BlocPower, Immersa.ai, OneSchema, Assembly, Clearstep, TechStyle and Launchtrip. These partnerships exemplify DuploCloud's commitment to empowering growing startups with cutting-edge DevOps automation and compliance solutions, ensuring seamless operations and robust security measures across diverse industries.

Venkat Thiruvengadam, CEO of DuploCloud, said, "TechCrunch Disrupt provides an unparalleled platform to showcase our innovative solutions and connect with industry leaders. We're equally thrilled to announce our new customers, which underscore the value our DevOps automation platform brings to a diverse range of businesses."

Andrew Luo, co-founder of OneSchema, said, "DuploCloud is like a managed Terraform and Kubernetes solution that's compliant, with a dedicated DevOps team ensuring we're on the right path. It has been invaluable for us to maintain a simple yet compliant infrastructure and replicate it across different regions. The DuploCloud team makes us feel like we have someone who understands our infrastructure, our compliance requirements, and is essentially part of our team."

DuploCloud is the industry's only end-to-end low-code/no-code DevOps automation and compliance platform, designed to make DevOps and Infrastructure-as-Code accessible for all developers. Founded in 2017 by the original engineers from Microsoft Azure and AWS, our software platform puts DevOps on autopilot, virtually eliminating the need for DevOps hiring and is tailor-made to empower developer self-service across growing startups, SMBs, and platform engineering teams. The DuploCloud platform translates high-level application specifications into meticulously managed cloud configurations, allowing organizations to streamline operations while maintaining rigorous security, availability, and compliance standards. Investors in the company include Mayfield and Monta Vista Capital. Learn more at https://duplocloud.com/.

