Torpago & Revio Announce a Strategic Partnership to Enable Community and Regional Banks to Grow Revenue and Increase Customer Retention

The partnership will support banking partners in using Revio's first of its kind customer-insights platform to deliver a modern credit card solution to local commercial businesses.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Torpago , a modern business credit card and spend management platform provider, today announced a partnership with Revio , a customer-insights platform that transforms bank data into actionable insights. The partnership will deliver a revenue-generating corporate credit card program to community and regional banks, targeted at the bank's highest-value commercial customers.

"Torpago is the best corporate credit card solution that I have seen in my community banking career, offering a customized card solution for small and medium-sized businesses that we can take pride in and deepens customer satisfaction," said Carson Lappetito , President of Sunwest Bank and Chairman of Revio. "We leveraged Revio's insights platform to identify our existing customers that had the largest corporate card spend with specific competitors. This allowed us to focus our effort to include a personal outreach campaign on our highest-volume customers in addition to our marketing campaigns."

Locally-rooted financial institutions are uniquely positioned to help individuals, startups, and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) because of their long-standing position in the community and commitment to personalized relationships. However, many lack access to the same technological innovations, data prowess, and product offerings of large, enterprise-level banks.

"Torpago and Revio aim to address the same core problem and that is helping smaller banks modernize their offerings," said Brent Jackson , Founder and CEO of Torpago. "We see a big opportunity for regional and community banks to grow with their customers if they offer better options than big name credit card providers. Not only does this partnership benefit community banks, it also benefits the entrepreneurs and small business owners who need both personal banking relationships and streamlined solutions to run their businesses."

Under the partnership, Revio's SaaS technology solution will ensure community banks can analyze, prioritize, and engage the highest-spending businesses utilizing external credit card providers. Torpago's Powered By program, a private-label credit card program, will then offer the banking partner a fully branded corporate credit card solution, that can be customized to compete with external providers, to recapture commercial credit spend opportunity.

"Growth means more revenue, not necessarily more customers. In this partnership, Revio and Torpago are placing key customer insights, a tailored credit card solution, and a more personalized customer experience in the hands of relationship-owning community and regional bankers," said Matt Beecher , Chief Revenue Officer of Revio. "Together, we're enabling banking partners to increase revenue while deepening existing customer relationships, retention and satisfaction."

Torpago and Revio's partnership solution is now available to all community banks and credit unions. To learn more, please visit https://getrevio.ai/ .

Torpago is a business credit card and spend management platform provider, empowering businesses with smart and simple solutions that grant more control and visibility of company spending. Our corporate cards and software offer integrated expense management, with real-time transaction tracking for greater visibility, self-regulating spending policies that safeguard the bottom line and automatic accounting tools to help employees focus on more meaningful work. Torpago's credit card and software offerings have been disrupting the traditional business credit card industry since 2020 by offering real-time expense tracking and smart accounting features such as automated spending policies, automated reimbursement and compatibility with other productivity tools. For more information, visit torpago.com .

Revio is a revenue-enabling, customer-insights SaaS platform that transforms bank data into actionable insights and informs growth strategies for community banks. Revio's insights enable personalized engagement at scale to increase revenue and deposits, equipping marketers, relationship managers, sales teams, and executives with an understanding of where to invest efforts to achieve greater customer satisfaction, retention, and lifetime value. To learn more, visit https://getrevio.ai/

