Southern Its International, Inc. Subsidiary, Pure Oil & Gas, Inc., Successfully Completes Drilling of a New Well With Oil Production Underway

PALM DESERT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Southern ITS International, Inc. (OTC PINK:SITS) announced today that its subsidiary, Pure Oil & Gas, Inc., has successfully completed drilling of its most recent well in Texas. Production testing has concluded and extraction operations are underway for oil collection and transportation.

Jeremy Larsen, President of Pure Oil & Gas, Inc., stated, "We want to thank our skilled partner and driller-operator, ICS Energy, Inc. for their continued hard work and expertise. We are very pleased with the success of this well. Together with ICS Energy, we look forward to identifying and drilling more wells in Texas as we continue to expand the assets of Pure Oil & Gas."

About Southern ITS International, Inc.

Southern ITS International, Inc. remains focused on owning and/or controlling a comprehensive portfolio of highly successful businesses. As a holding company, Southern ITS International is actively engaged in the pursuit of equity stakes in various public and private entities.

Our mission includes establishing a robust Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) and Business-To-Business (B2B) network, harnessing the potential of e-commerce across an array of diverse sectors, including manufacturing, distribution, and product sales.

We have assembled, and continue to add to, a seasoned management team to direct us in achieving our goals, which include evolving into a multinational conglomerate. Our team is working to build a well-rounded portfolio, to include both complete acquisitions of and strategic interests in companies, within sectors spanning technology, oil and gas, manufacturing, real estate, and beyond. These partnerships and acquisitions will become operational subsidiaries under the Southern ITS International umbrella.

Precautionary and Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude or risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with the SEC or OTC Markets, Inc. You are further cautioned that penny stocks and stocks of smaller companies like Southern ITS International, Inc. are inherently volatile and risky, and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment.

