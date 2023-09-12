TheNewsCrypto and NORDEK partner to unveil cutting-edge blockchain projects to investors in an insightful live session.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2023) - TheNewsCrypto, a leading one-stop news portal for cryptocurrency and blockchain, has partnered with NORDEK, a prominent crypto payments and gaming solution provider, to present an innovative virtual live stream, "The Bit Talks Revolution". This exciting collaboration aims to bring the ever-evolving world of blockchain to a global audience, fostering understanding and knowledge-sharing across the cryptocurrency community.

The Bit Talks Revolution is set to be a flagship event for blockchain enthusiasts worldwide, offering a unique platform for visionaries to discuss their groundbreaking concepts and chart the course for the future of blockchain technology. This live-streamed panel discussion and podcast promises to unveil visionary concepts and innovative projects that will shape the destiny of blockchain.

Where Imagination Meets Blockchain

The Bit Talks Revolution is a testament to the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of blockchain technology. It represents a commitment to open dialogue, knowledge sharing, and visionary thinking in the cryptocurrency and blockchain communities.

The inaugural live stream of The Bit Talks Revolution was hosted by Mohanty Sonny, the Vice President for the Asia-Pacific region at NORDEK, and co-hosted by Nitin Gupta, the Lead Strategist at TheNewsCrypto. Joining them on the virtual stage were Mahendran Sundaram, Director of GuardianLink, Asia's largest NFT ecosystem builder, and Max Templton, the Co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer of AmberCore Group, a spatial data solutions provider - known as the '4D Company'.

During this engaging live-stream podcast, the spotlight was on the nature of blockchain projects, providing insightful explanations of their growth prospects, potential risks, and current positions within the market. This lively blockchain podcast is set to become a weekly occurrence, offering opportunities for investors and crypto enthusiasts to stay informed about the latest developments in the blockchain space.

"It is exciting to see new ideas spring in blockchain every week, and we are glad that we are able to provide a platform for these revolutionary innovations that have the potential to bring about disruptions, allowing them to showcase what they can do. We look forward to hosting more and more guests from web3 and spreading the word out in public," says Sonny Mohanty, Host of The Bit Talks, and VP - APAC at NORDEK.

In response to popular demand following the successful debut podcast, the second episode commenced on September 11th. Notably, this episode of The Bit Talks Revolution featured speakers from trailblazing Web3 projects such as Chalinda Abeykoon, Managing Partner of nVentures, Sameera Nilupul, co-founder and CEO of Kaiju Labs, Abhey Mishra, co-founder of Monet Work and Sapna Singh aka Earn With Sapna, crypto influencer and YouTuber. The community gained valuable insights into the blockchain expertise of the podcast's guest speakers through this engaging discussion.

About NORDEK

NORDEK stands at the forefront for its cutting-edge layer 2 solutions, EVM compatibility, and ecosystem for payments and gaming. The NORDEK infrastructure is designed with a user-friendly approach, prioritizing interoperability and compatibility. A standout feature is its high-speed consensus mechanism, which allows digital assets to operate at light speeds, revolutionizing the blockchain landscape while maintaining security and decentralization.

NORDEK also offers a white-label infrastructure for customized swaps, exchanges, bridges, NFT marketplaces, launchpads, and wallets. This empowers developers to accelerate the launch of their projects, minimizing time-to-market and driving innovation in the blockchain space.

About TheNewsCrypto

TheNewsCrypto was founded in 2020 and established itself as a beacon of reliable information in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space. The one-stop news portal site is owned and founded by NC Global Media, a Dubai-based media and marketing agency. TheNewsCrypto is a Google News-approved source with a large monthly readership across 150+ countries. This platform focuses on delivering the latest cryptocurrency news, exchange developments, and crypto price predictions to readers worldwide.

