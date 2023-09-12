Partnership Introduces Terminal Treatment of Air with Peltier "TTAP" Solid State HVAC Platform

Phononic, a global leader in sustainable solid state cooling, and Halton, a global leader in HVAC innovation and indoor air comfort solutions, today announced a strategic licensing partnership pioneering the commercial launch of Terminal Treatment of Air with Peltier ("TTAP"), an HVAC indoor air solutions platform that significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

Leveraging Halton's experiences in HVAC and indoor climate solutions to productize the TTAP concept, Phononic's solid state technology will bring to life the TTAP platform as it seamlessly integrates into commercial HVAC infrastructure. The TTAP completely eliminates global-warming refrigerants and provides building owners and real estate developers a sustainable solution that, for the first time, dramatically reduces a building's CO2e over the typical life cycle of a commercial installation.

HVAC can often consume as much as 40% of a commercial building's energy use and generates significant greenhouse gas emissions due to refrigerant leaks with up to 2000 GWP (Global Warming Potential). With global temperatures routinely setting records and rising at unprecedented rates, now is the time for a sustainable solution that lowers a building's net CO2e while providing comfort and high-quality indoor climate conditions.

The TTAP concept is designed to leverage the sustainable fundamentals of the Peltier thermoelectric effect for sustainable HVAC cooling and heating. Together, Phononic and Halton have taken TTAP to the necessary performance levels to disrupt the status quo through lower CO2e and a significantly lower total cost of ownership. It's estimated that more than half of the world's population lives in temperature zones ideal for the TTAP technology platform.

The TTAP concept was developed by Mr. Dominique Bense, one of France's most respected HVAC experts. "The role that HVAC plays in climate change is significant and the Peltier effect has long been investigated as a promising source of sustainable cooling," said Bense. "The TTAP technology was invented to push solid state boundaries into HVAC, and with Halton and Phononic we have an ideal partnership to introduce TTAP as a desperately needed sustainable HVAC innovation that will make a real and positive environmental impact."

The TTAP is a modular solid state platform that can be integrated into existing building retrofits or as a feature in new build construction. The air handling approach enables the use of only partially treated air ventilated throughout the building and then the TTAP cools or heats specific to the occupants' distributed settings, providing a combination of energy efficiency, comfort, quiet operation, air quality, and attractive aesthetics.

Laboratory benchmark testing and LCA analyses of the TTAP has shown a substantial reduction in CO2e as compared to legacy HVAC methods. An HVAC installation using the TTAP technology can save up to 18% or more to install and operate in terms of total cost of ownership, results in 20% less CO2e during production and installation, and 13% less CO2e during operation.

"Halton has a long history of innovating HVAC indoor air solutions that combine sustainability and indoor air quality," said Anu Saxen, Halton Vice President. "The TTAP concept is the next step in our design, manufacturing, and delivery of indoor environmental solutions that promote wellbeing and sustainability."

The TTAP will be formally introduced at a first-of-its-kind 8,500 m2 commercial installation in Paris, France in the coming months. Featuring more than 150 kW of installed heating and cooling capacity, this world class showcase in sustainability and comfort is being developed in partnership with Europe's leading real estate developers, architects, and general contractors including Balzac Reim, DTACC, Betec, Fayat, and Costa.

"In an era of unprecedented global temperatures and climate crisis, the time is now to cut emissions and reach new climate goals," said Tony Atti, Phononic CEO. "With rigorous laboratory and real-world benchmarking, 3rd party Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) and a lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), the TTAP technology is a revolutionary opportunity to dramatically impact rising CO2 levels without sacrificing comfort all while disrupting a more than $20B commercial and residential HVAC market."

About Phononic:

As the global leader in solid state cooling technology, Phononic is driving the world to a more sustainable way to cool. Its transformational technology reduces greenhouse gas (GhG) emissions and supports climate goals, while meeting the demanding performance needs of the market. The company's thermoelectric devices and integrated products are mission critical to how people work and communicate; how automobiles 'see'; to the protection and effective delivery of life-saving vaccines and drugs; to cooling solutions supporting grocery cold chain fulfillment needs; and to innovative methods that cool living and work spaces. For more information on the company, visit: www.phononic.com.

About Halton:

Halton Group is a global technology leader in indoor air solutions for demanding commercial and public premises, workspaces, healthcare institutions and laboratories, professional kitchens, ships, and energy production and industrial environments. Halton's mission is to provide its end-users with safe, comfortable, and productive indoor environments that are energy-efficient and comply with sustainable principles. The company was founded in Finland in 1969. Today, Halton Group employs 1,900 people in over 35 countries. The company's turnover in 2022 was 290 million USD (Eur 270 million).

