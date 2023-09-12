Driver Technologies, Inc.: Driver Technologies and ADEPT Driver Announce Partnership to Improve Driving Behavior

Partnership will provide a scoring system to show improvement in driving student safety over time

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Driver Technologies, Inc. (Driver), an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers a safer driving experience, and ADEPT Driver ® , a research and development company that provides crash avoidance training to the insurance industry, today announced a mutual partnership that will offer ADEPT Driver's users discounted access to Driver's premium app and will offer Driver users preferred access to ADEPT's safe driving programs.

Through the partnership, ADEPT Driver users who sign up for a Driver Technologies account will receive Driver's cooling dash mount and will have full premium access to Driver's no. 1 dash cam and safety app, including forward collision, driver drowsiness and distraction alerts, as well as cloud-based video storage, coaching and scoring capabilities. Driver users will receive access to ADEPT Driver's crash reduction programs, which make the user eligible for insurance discounts at several major carriers upon completion.

"Our new partnership with ADEPT Driver represents our first expansion into the instructional behavior modification market," said Rashid Galadanci, CEO and co-founder of Driver Technologies. "According to research by the Safe Roads Alliance, 43% of first-year drivers and 37% of second-year drivers are involved in car crashes; therefore, to help reduce this, we're excited to partner with ADEPT Driver to integrate our dash cam and safety alert technology to help provide scoring capabilities to drivers on roads across the country this fall."

Driver Technologies also recently analyzed the driving patterns of 17,000 drivers after using the Driver next-gen dash cam for 20 hours and found that the users were 11 times less likely to speed, four times less likely to run stop signs, three times less likely to tailgate and three times less likely to hard brake.

"This is a breakthrough for all drivers and insurance underwriters that recognize accident prevention should not be siloed into one solution. Integrating telematics with effective driver behavior modification is proven to significantly improve the accuracy of driver risk scores and unsafe driving behaviors," said Dr. Richard Harkness, CEO of ADEPT Driver. "Insurance companies' actuaries and data scientists have been evaluating the efficacy of our crash reduction programs for over 25 years and have found that collision frequency is reduced by 30% and bodily injury severity by up to 50%. We're excited to embark on a partnership with Driver Technologies to improve driving behavior and make insurance more affordable for safer drivers. We already know our products create better drivers, but with the rise of UBI policies, we have an eye towards the future and combining our technologies to help drivers avoid the devastating consequences of being injured in a car crash".

ADEPT Driver users can get started using the Driver App today by downloading the Driver App ( Apple or Android app store).

About Driver Technologies

Driver Technologies is an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers the products and services needed to keep everyone protected on the road. Their mobile app, Driver, transforms a driver's phone into a dash cam designed to improve road safety and make mobility technology more accessible. Driver allows users to video record their trip while receiving safety alerts such as forward collision, driver drowsiness and distraction warnings while also offering cloud-based video storage, roadside assistance services, coaching, and scoring capabilities. Users have full control over their data stored on the Driver Cloud and can choose what to share with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members. For more information, please visit drivertechnologies.com .

About ADEPT Driver

ADEPT Driver was established in 1995 with the goal of delivering science-based training that would significantly reduce driver crash frequency and severity. ADEPT's products are used by one-third of the 25 largest auto insurance carriers in the country to help reduce loss costs and improve profitability. ADEPT's training programs are recognized internationally for improving crash avoidance skills such as visual awareness, hazard detection, risk perception, judging safe gaps in traffic, improving speed and space management while significantly reducing distracted driving.

ADEPT Driver uses epidemiological studies to determine the content used in its programs. ADEPT's targeted neurocognitive training systems provide treatments that effectively address the leading causes of car crashes. Forty-nine states and DC have Department of Insurance (DOI) approved premium discounts for an ADEPT Driver program based on actuarially justified rate filings. For more information, please visit adeptdriver.com .



