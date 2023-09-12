BlackHägen Design to Showcase Usability Engineering Expertise at BIOMEDevice Boston - Booth #448

DUNEDIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / BlackHägen Design, a user-centered medical device development consultancy, will be showcasing its award-winning approaches to device design and usability engineering in Booth #448 during BIOMEDevice Boston September 20-21 at the Boston Convention and Exposition Center. BIOMEDevice Boston provides a stimulating venue featuring emerging technologies and trends in medical device concepts, planning, and successful implementation. This year's event is expected to feature more than 200 exhibitors and an attendance of over 1,400 MedTech professionals.

"At BlackHägen Design, our passion lies in developing groundbreaking medical device solutions that address real-world challenges. Participating in BIOMEDevice Boston allows us to share our expertise and design experience with a diverse audience of high-level MedTech professionals," said Philip Remedios, BlackHägen Design's CEO and Director of Design and Development. "We look forward to engaging with attendees and understanding their project needs while gaining valuable insights into emerging technologies and trends that will inspire our future design endeavors. BIOMEDevice Boston is the perfect platform for us to reconnect with existing clients since the pandemic, and forge connections with new ones, further expanding our brand's reach and influence in the medical device market.

Innovations in mission-critical medical devices can be transformative but will increase in pace with advanced technology ecosystems that will drive their designs. The transformation will continue to center on the need for the device design to enable operational success from the intended end-user - patient, caregiver, clinician, and maintenance teams within the healthcare continuum. BlackHägen delivers a clear focus provided by Human Factors Engineering (HFE) approaches and realized through UX design processes will ensure that future devices can be deployed safely and efficiently with minimal training by the end user.

About BlackHägen Design

Headquartered in Dunedin, Florida, BlackHägen Design is a multidisciplinary, user-research and product design firm supporting start-ups through Fortune 50 companies. Its pragmatic approach to product design is well-suited to safety-critical and environmentally challenging industries and has a long-standing history of serving those clients. At BlackHägen Design's core, user-centered processes drive innovation and sustainable product development. This systematic methodology for translating research insights into design requirements and creating valuable intellectual property has contributed to well over 100 patents and trade secrets over the last 28 years.

BlackHägen Design continuously optimizes the quality of its methodologies and services through rigorous deployment of its Quality Management System, which is structured to be compatible with both 21CFR 820 (FDA) and ISO 13485, while easily adaptable to clients' in-house QMS for seamless documentation transfer. For more information visit: www.BlackHagenDesign.com

