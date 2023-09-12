

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) and Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) said on Tuesday that they have inked a deal for the sale of Resolution Bioscience to Exact Sciences., for an undisclosed sum.



Resolution Bioscience is a developer of next-generation sequencing-based precision oncology solutions.



Sam Raha, Senior Vice President at Agilent, said: 'Exact is a leading centralized laboratory for advanced cancer diagnostic testing with significant capabilities and resources in this area, which makes Resolution Bioscience a strategic fit for them. This agreement will enable the talented Resolution Bioscience team to continue their work advancing diagnostic solutions for their customers and patients, a very positive outcome of this transaction.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken