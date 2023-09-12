Discovery Education, the American Heart Association, and the National Football League Engage Students in Fitness and Education Leading Up to Super Bowl LVIII

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / The American Heart Association and the National Football League (NFL) in collaboration with Discovery Education present new ways to engage students in fitness. The new no-cost digital broadcasts from the PLAY 60 Fitness Break initiative feature special guests from the NFL and the American Heart Association as they talk about the importance of good health, well-being, and demonstrate fun ways to move more. The Kickoff Fitness Break premiering on Thursday, September 21 at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT is the first in the series and will feature the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Carolina Panthers, and the Detroit Lions. Teachers can register their classrooms to attend this free event here.

For the 2023-2024 school year, three new broadcasts corresponding with major events in the NFL schedule will be released: one on September 21, the second on February 8, and the third on April 25. Each broadcast will feature engaging, interactive experiences designed to get students moving in fun ways. These videos emphasize the importance of physical activity and other fitness topics in boosting students' long-term health. Educators can further enhance their students' fitness education through ready-to-use standards-aligned lesson plans created by Discovery Education's curriculum experts.

"Being active for at least 60 minutes a day can drastically improve a child's mental and physical well-being, better preparing them to succeed in school. At the American Heart Association, we are proud to be part of a program that promotes health and encourages students all over the country to be active," said Nancy Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the American Heart Association.

NFL PLAY 60 is a national youth health and wellness campaign launched by the NFL and the American Heart Association in 2007 that encourages kids to be physically active for at least 60 minutes a day. The program has helped thousands of students stay engaged with their health and fitness through its in-person facilities and team visits. Additionally, NFL PLAY 60's digital resources, such as the broadcast series and the interactive PLAY 60 app (available for iOS and Android), ensure that all students and educators can use and benefit from the initiative, regardless of where they are located.

"After more than 15 years of promoting childhood wellness, we are happy to continue to be a resource for educators through the upcoming Fitness Break broadcasts," said Anna Isaacson, Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility. "NFL PLAY 60's main priority is fostering the health and wellbeing in students through the unique relationship with NFL teams and players. We are excited to continue this initiative with The American Heart Association and in partnership with Discovery Education."

In addition to the other digital resources available, educators can use the PLAY 60 Exercise Library for free to find on-demand videos and exercises from all 32 NFL teams. These materials can be used to continue the physical activity of the Fitness Break broadcasts year-round, building a solid foundation for student success through good physical and mental health. These resources and more can be found here.

"Discovery Education supports K-12 education in every discipline and wherever it takes place, and that includes physical education," said Amy Nakamoto, Executive Vice President of Social Impact at Discovery Education. "Physical health is a cornerstone of student success, and we are proud to continue supporting student wellness with the American Heart Association and the NFL. We hope students, educators, and families will enjoy and be challenged by these videos and activities."

About NFL PLAY 60

For over 15 years (since 2007), the NFL PLAY 60 initiative has served as the League's national youth health and wellness initiative to encourage millions of kids across the country to get physically active for at least 60 minutes a day and fuel the body with nutritious foods. With more than $360 million to youth health and fitness through PLAY 60 programming, grants and awareness campaigns, the NFL, its 32 clubs and its PLAY 60 partners have provided more than 38 million children the resources they need to boost their activity levels by supporting programs in over 73,000 schools and constructing more than 280 youth fitness zones nationwide. For more information, visit NFL.com/PLAY60.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and social impact initiatives, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

