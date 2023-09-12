Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2023) - IberAmerican Lithium Corp. (NEO: IBER) ("IberAmerican" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective at market open on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, its common shares will be listed for trading on the Neo Exchange Inc. (operating as Cboe Canada) under the symbol "IBER".

"We are very excited to be listing on Cboe Canada, an innovative exchange that aligns seamlessly with our mission to drive clean energy," said Campbell Becher, Chief Executive Officer and a Director at IberAmerican. "The public listing of IberAmerican not only demonstrates our commitment to advancing sustainable solutions, but also reflects the growing importance of electrification in furthering the global energy transition."

About IberAmerican Lithium Corp.

IberAmerican is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its 70% owned Alberta II & Carlota Properties located in the Galicia region of northwestern Spain. IberAmerican's properties are located in a favorable lithium district with world class infrastructure and a supportive and proactive mining jurisdiction.

Additional information on IberAmerican is available at www.iberamericanlithium.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of IberAmerican to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in IberAmerican's Filing Statement dated August 31, 2023, which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. These risks include but are not limited to, the risks associated with the mining and exploration industry, such as operational risks in development or capital expenditures, the uncertainty of projections relating to production, and any delays or changes in plans with respect to the exploitation of the site. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and IberAmerican disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

