Anglepoint Hosts Companywide and Client Advisory Board Meetings in Las Vegas

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Anglepoint, the industry leader in Software Asset Management (SAM) Services for the Forbes 2000, will gather its employees and Client Advisory Board in person for a company-wide strategic offsite at the Park MGM in Las Vegas, NV.









Taking place from September 10th to 15th, Anglepoint in Motion (AIM) brings together more than 160 Anglepoint employees from 27 U.S. states and 12 countries. The week includes Masterclass style workshops and internal team meetings, in addition to providing a time to recognize peer-nominated employees for their exceptional contributions to Anglepoint's success over the past year. "AIM provides a critical opportunity for our team of experts to deepen relationships and come together to advance companywide initiatives. In the past year we have seen incredible growth and look forward to this time to celebrate our achievements and solidify our strategic goals," says Anglepoint CEO, Brian Papay.

Hosted concurrently with AIM, Anglepoint will gather the company's Client Advisory Board (CAB) for the second year in a row. CAB members are executive leaders representing a diverse array of industries fields from financial services to aerospace. Anglepoint's President and Chairman of the Board Ron Brill summarizes, "These CAB meetings provide Anglepoint with unparalleled perspective to maximize our impact with each client we serve around the world. Their first-hand expertise provides critical feedback and gives us insight into their challenges and needs. Armed with this knowledge, we can continuously evolve our best-in-class services to meet and exceed our client's ITAM maturity goals." CAB members lead in-depth discussions on industry trends, align priorities for the coming year and share their insight into how Anglepoint can continue to lead the industry.

Anglepoint is the leading, global provider of IT Asset Management and cloud-managed services, driving cost optimization, risk mitigation, and operational excellence within the software, hardware & cloud licensing estates of the world's most complex organizations. We deliver end-to-end managed services, including program strategy development, technology selection, and implementation, to the Forbes Global 2000.

