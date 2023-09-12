Digitunity's Scot Henley Talks Digital Divide in Authority Magazine Interview Facilitated by Newswire

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Digitunity, a nonprofit organization committed to ending the digital divide and a Newswire Press Release Optimizer (PRO) client, was recently featured in an Authority Magazine article.

In the article titled, "Scot Henley Of Digitunity On The Digital Divide and Why & How We Should Close It," Scot Henley, Digitunity's Executive Director, was interviewed about his background, the digital divide, how businesses and individuals alike can bridge the digital divide and more.

"Newswire did an amazing job at facilitating this earned media opportunity to help us spread the word about the digital divide and ways to close the gap for those around the United States," said Susan Krautbauer, Senior Director of Strategy and Development at Digitunity. "At Digitunity, we believe everyone who needs a computer should have one, and this Authority Magazine interview is helping us amplify our message!"

Digitunity is a national organization with a mission to make owning a computer possible for everyone.

Under Newswire's Total PRO Plan, Digitunity taps into Newswire's expertise to ensure its content achieves the greatest impact. Their seasoned editors collaborate with Digitunity to ensure the content resonates with its intended audience.

Newswire also provides tailored media lists, ensures expansive press release distribution, pitches to the media, and showcases communications in a custom newsroom, aligning seamlessly with Digitunity's goals.

Authority Magazine is a Medium publication that attracts over 130,000 monthly visitors and is devoted to sharing in-depth and interesting interviews, featuring people who are authorities in Business, Wellness, Tech, Social Impact, and much more.

About Digitunity

Since the 1980s, Digitunity has advanced digital equity by connecting donors of technology with organizations serving people in need. Its mission is to ensure everyone who needs a computer has one, along with robust internet connectivity and digital literacy skills. To learn more about Digitunity's work, please visit digitunity.org.

