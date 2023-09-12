OriginPoint Delivers Digital-First Customer Experience with eClosing Powered by Stavvy

OriginPoint now offers eClosing via Stavvy's digital mortgage platform, expanding customer choice and elevating the closing experience.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / OriginPoint , a digitally driven mortgage origination joint venture between Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP) and Guaranteed Rate, Inc. ("Guaranteed Rate"), is now live with fully digital eClosing from Stavvy . OriginPoint is the first of Guaranteed Rate's brands to go live with Stavvy since the partnership was announced in October 2022 .

By leveraging Stavvy's platform, OriginPoint can provide borrowers the convenience of fully digital eClosing in a safe and secure environment. This is OriginPoint's first foray into eClosing, a decision driven by the efficiency that digital transactions bring to the customer experience.

Leo Moranti, SVP of National Closing Operations at OriginPoint, explains, "Nothing is more important than providing our customers with the best experience possible. Today's borrowers demand technology that alleviates pain points commonly encountered during closing. There's an opportunity to digitize traditional, paper-based closings and make the entire process more efficient. OriginPoint's partnership with Stavvy delivers a different level of convenience and flexibility by offering fully digital transactions. There's also the added peace of mind that every closing is safe and secure. We're excited about the experience this delivers to borrowers."

Guaranteed Rate is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services, championing the shift to digital while remaining focused on delivering unparalleled customer experience. Together, Stavvy and Guaranteed Rate are driving digitization and enabling relationships across the entire mortgage ecosystem, from loan officers and title and settlement agents to real estate professionals. Stavvy facilitates the process with easy onboarding, hands-on customer support, and an intuitive user interface that streamlines transactions.

Heidi Minyen, Vice President of Closing at title underwriter Advocus National Title Insurance Company and its subsidiary, Advocus Title Agency, LLC, describes her experience using Stavvy to close OriginPoint's first eClosing transaction. "Implementing the Stavvy platform into our closing process at Advocus Title Agency was simple and seamless because Stavvy supported us every step of the way. We're looking forward to executing more digital closings and delivering the benefits to both our business and customers. It's undeniable how going digital creates a superior closing experience for everyone involved."

Stavvy CEO, Kosta Ligris, says, "We are very excited to power OriginPoint's eClosing solution. OriginPoint is a byproduct of two companies that are committed to technological innovation and providing borrowers and other stakeholders with a best-in-class customer experience. Compass and Guaranteed Rate have always been at the forefront of technology powering experience and efficiencies. Stavvy is proud to provide them with the tools to execute these strategies and become a leader in eClosing options for their customers."

The Stavvy digital mortgage platform, built by industry experts, is designed to simplify and maximize mortgage lending, real estate, and legal workflows. Servicers, originators, title and settlement agents, and real estate lawyers can improve operational efficiency, collaborate in real-time, and provide an exceptional customer experience via the platform. With Stavvy, Guaranteed Rate Companies will continue to improve their experience throughout the closing process by leveraging features including eSign, remote online notarization (RON), and eNote.

About Stavvy

Stavvy is a Boston-based, venture-backed financial technology company building software to help organizations manage security risk, foster collaboration, and increase the speed and transparency of real estate transactions. The Stavvy platform includes eClosing, loss mitigation, and foreclosure solutions with eSign, digital notarization, and video conferencing functionality. Stavvy's mission is to transform fragmented workflows into seamless real estate transactions so people can focus on what matters most. To learn more, visit stavvy.com .

About OriginPoint

OriginPoint was founded in 2021 as a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, the #1 non-bank jumbo lender in the country, and Compass, the #1 independent real estate brokerage in the country. OriginPoint is bringing together the power of Compass' end-to-end technology platform with Guaranteed Rate's superior digital mortgage to quickly drive growth. For more information, visit originpoint.com .

About Guaranteed Rate

Guaranteed Rate is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, the Guaranteed Rate Companies have over 850 branches across the U.S., serving all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Guaranteed Rate Companies have helped more than 1 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans and Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing by NerdWallet for 2021; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose? in 2020, digital mortgage platform MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; No. 2 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2022 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Anna Stevenson

York IE

anna@york.ie

SOURCE: Stavvy

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/782740/originpoint-delivers-digital-first-customer-experience-with-eclosing-powered-by-stavvy