Transport Services Top Trending Markets - By The Business Research Company

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's analysis, the transport services market presents promising growth potential, with expectations to reach a substantial value of $10,568.92 billion by 2027, underpinned by a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This anticipated expansion is strongly supported by the stable economic growth projected in numerous developed and developing nations. As economic activities flourish, the demand for efficient transportation services continues to rise, fueling the growth of this industry.

In this dynamic landscape, The Business Research Company (TBRC) offers indispensable insights through its reports on the transport services industry. These reports provide comprehensive analyses, market trends, and forecasts, equipping businesses and stakeholders with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions.

TBRC's expertise in tracking industry developments empowers industry players to strategically position themselves, seize emerging opportunities, and thrive in the evolving transport services market.

View The Business Research Company's top eleven market reports in the transport services industry:

1. Road Safety Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/road-safety-global-market-report

The road safety market is projected to expand to $5.63 billion by 2027, with a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. This growth is primarily driven by the escalating incidence of road accidents and fatalities, making it a substantial factor contributing to the road safety market's expansion in the foreseeable future.

2. Travel Retail Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/travel-retail-global-market-report

The travel retail market is anticipated to surge to $126.48 billion by 2027, demonstrating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing population of international travelers, which is expected to be a significant driving force behind the expansion of the travel retail market in the coming years.

3. Urban Air Mobility Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/urban-air-mobility-global-market-report

The urban air mobility market is projected to reach $7.16 billion by 2027, showcasing an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing investments pouring into the urban air mobility sector, which is anticipated to stimulate and elevate the demand within the market.

4. Yacht Charter Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/yacht-charter-global-market-report

The yacht charter market is projected to reach $22.02 billion by 2027, demonstrating a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. This growth is primarily fueled by the increasing allure of luxury marine tourism, which is expected to be a major driving force behind the expansion of the yacht charter market in the foreseeable future.

5. B2C Mobility Sharing Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/b2c-mobility-sharing-global-market-report

The B2C mobility sharing market is projected to reach $103.49 billion by 2027, demonstrating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%. This growth is primarily propelled by the increasing prevalence of connected vehicles, which is expected to be a significant driving force behind the expansion of the B2C mobility sharing market in the foreseeable future.

6. Pipeline And Process Services Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pipeline-and-process-services-global-market-report

A significant trend in the pipeline and process services market is the emphasis on technological advancement. Leading companies within this industry are actively investing in cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, rapid digital imaging, in-line robot inspections, magnetic flux leakage (MFL), and ultrasonic testing (UT). These innovations are pivotal in maintaining and enhancing their competitive position within the market.

7. Helicopter-Based Transportation Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/helicopter-based-transportation-global-market-report

The global market for helicopter-based transportation is forecasted to attain a size of $1.35 billion by 2027, showcasing a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.14%. This growth is predominantly attributed to the expanding adoption of helicopters across various applications, which is expected to be a significant driver propelling the helicopter-based transportation market's expansion in the foreseeable future.

8. Oversized Cargo Transportation Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oversized-cargo-transportation-global-market-report

The global oversized cargo transportation market is projected to reach $236.71 billion by 2027, demonstrating a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. This growth is primarily driven by the expansion of the construction industry, which is expected to be a key factor propelling the oversized cargo transportation market's expansion in the coming years.

9. Drone Logistics And Transportation Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drone-logistics-and-transportation-global-market-report

The global drone logistics and transportation market is anticipated to surge to $32.68 billion by 2027, exhibiting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5%. This remarkable growth is primarily attributed to the escalating adoption of drones for logistics and transportation, marking a significant driver propelling the expansion of the drone logistics and transportation market in the foreseeable future.

10. Alternate Transportation Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alternate-transportation-global-market-report

The global alternate transportation market is projected to achieve a size of $374.01 billion by 2027, reflecting a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing popularity of on-demand transportation services, which is expected to be a significant factor propelling the expansion of the alternate transport market in the coming years.

11. Road Freight Transport Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/road-freight-transport-global-market-report

The global road freight transport market is anticipated to attain a size of $127.27 billion by 2027, demonstrating a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth is primarily attributed to the expanding cross-border trade, which is expected to be a significant driver propelling the road freight transport market's expansion in the coming years.

