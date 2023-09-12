The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2023
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 12
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC
(the "Company")
12 September 2023
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2023
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2023 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.biotechgt.com.
