Margulies Perruzzi Completes Phase One of New HQ for Boston Scores

Partnership with the Salesian Boys and Girls Club of East Boston results in new home for non-profit offering programs for local youth in grades K-12

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Margulies Perruzzi (MP), one of New England's most innovative architectural and interior design firms, announced today that it has completed the first of two phases of work at 150 Byron Street in East Boston for Boston Scores. Margulies Perruzzi provided design services for renovations to an existing 39,320 SF building to create a space to be shared by Boston Scores and the Salesian Boys and Girls Club of East Boston. The second phase will include a new 2,025 SF building along with several state-of-the-art soccer fields, a playground, and an outdoor classroom. A ribbon cutting for Phase 1 was held on July 30, 2023, and the full project will be completed in the spring of 2024.

Boston Scores is a non-profit who partners with Boston Public Schools to provide urban youth in grades K-12 with after-school soccer and enrichment programs. Helping urban youth build essential life skills and character through soccer and team-based enrichment programs, Boston Scores plans to augment its traditional programs with new community-based programs that will serve more youth and enhance coach training. The new headquarters will allow it to more than double the number of youths served while enhancing the quality of the services offered.

"We are thrilled to announce the transformative renovations to our headquarters, a pivotal step forward for our non-profit dedicated to empowering K-12 youth. These renovations, expertly led by Margulies Perruzzi, exemplify our commitment to creating an inspiring and innovative space where young people can flourish," said John Maconga, executive director of Boston Scores. "The redesigned headquarters will not only serve as a hub for our impactful programs but also stand as a symbol of our unwavering dedication to nurturing the potential of the next generation."

Margulies Perruzzi carved out 2,850 SF for Boston Scores on the third floor of the three-story building which features a shared open office and six private offices for staff plus a dedicated area for youth programs and coach training in a large conference room. Margulies Perruzzi added a bathroom and kitchenette within the office suite and an elevator to provide inclusive access to all three floors in the building. Large interior windows were installed overlooking the existing gym. The Salesian Boys and Girls Club will continue to occupy the first two floors and a portion of the third floor.

"For several years, Margulies Perruzzi has been involved with Boston Scores as a participant in their annual Scores Cup soccer tournament at Gillette Stadium. It allows companies like ours to extend our team building outside the office while also supporting a great cause," said Dan Perruzzi, AIA, LEED AP, principal and senior partner at Margulies Perruzzi.

Site work included renovating the existing parking lot with 40 spaces, updating site stormwater capacity, and installing a newly constructed soccer mini-pitch. Protected play spaces ideal for pick-up games, skills development, and informal play, the East Boston mini-pitch will include lighting to allow for play to continue into the evening.

The mini-pitch renovations were funded through gifts and donations from the family of Mark and Sarah Williamson, the U.S. Soccer Foundation, the Major League Soccer Players Foundation, and Musco Lighting. The mini pitch is the first program space created through the Boston Scores $15 million investment in the Salesian Heights project.

The next phase of the project includes the construction of a new 3.1-acre multi-field soccer complex, playground, community garden, outdoor classroom, shaded sitting areas, field house, renovated classrooms, meeting spaces, and parking.

The project team included:

Architect/Interior Designer: Margulies Perruzzi

Construction: Argus Construction, Masse Construction

Civil Engineer: Nitsch Engineering

Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) Engineer: Wozny Barbar

Structural Engineer: H+O Structural Engineers

Landscape Architect: Warner Larson

About Margulies Perruzzi

As one of New England's top architectural and interior design firms, Margulies Perruzzi (MP) designs Workplace, Health, Science, and Real Estate projects that inspire and nurture human endeavor. More information may be found at https://mparchitectsboston.com.

About Boston Scores

Boston Scores is one of the largest after school providers in Boston, providing free programs focused on soccer, poetry, and service learning to over 1,500 students each year. Through our holistic program model, Boston Scores supports youth in building essential life skills that help to build strong individuals and strong communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonscores.org

